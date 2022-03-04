Bonnies pull away late for 72-65 win over Spiders in UR's last regular-season game

The obvious motivation belonged to St. Bonaventure Friday night against the University of Richmond.

On the line at home for the Bonnies was a top-four A-10 finish and double-bye in the A-10 tournament. The Spiders’ position in the tournament was already set.

St. Bonaventure pulled away in the last eight minutes to win 72-65 in the Spiders’ final regular-season game at the Reilly Center in Olean, N.Y. Richmond (19-12, 10-8 A-10) went without a point in about a four-minute stretch - from 8:25 left to 4:36 remaining - and the Bonnies kept scoring in what was a tight game.

Richmond led 56-55 before the damning drought. Junior forward Tyler Burton paced UR with 21 points of 9-of-13 shooting.

This was St. Bonaventure’s senior night, and the Bonnies (20-8, 12-5 A-10), the A-10’s defending champions, started all seniors. One is 6-foot-10 Osun Osunniyi (11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.9 bpg), who did not play in Tuesday’s 74-51 loss at VCU due to an ankle issue. He had 16 points and 3 blocks.

Before this game, the Spiders were locked in to the No. 6 seed in next week’s A-10 tournament at Washington’s Capital One Arena, where Richmond will play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game involving the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds.

UR coach Chris Mooney said knowing his team’s seed was determined before Friday night’s game did not impact how the coaching staff or team prepared.

“Not at all,” said Mooney.

His Spiders came out crisp. Richmond took it to the Bonnies inside during the first half, when Burton hit five of six shots, all inside, and scored 11 for the Spiders. It was 35-all at the half.

Richmond's effectiveness inside influenced St. Bonaventure to shift to a zone defense.

UR was trying to build off three consecutive quality defensive halves, the second against Saint Louis in a 68-66 win, and almost all of the 40 minutes against Dayton in a 55-53 loss.

When St. Bonaventure visited Richmond on Feb. 4, the Spiders won 71-61 behind a career-high 36 points from Burton (13-20 from field). This time, UR came off a very disheartening loss. Dayton won by 2 Tuesday at the Robins Center on a dunk off an inbounds lob with 2.4 seconds remaining.

St. Bonaventure was the unanimous favorite to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll, and Richmond was projected as the second-place finisher. These are the league’s most experienced teams. UR has five 1,000-point scorers, and SBU has four.

Note: Sophomore guard Dji Bailey was not on the trip for Richmond because of a non-COVID illness.