Boom! Flyers spoil Spiders' home finale with late one-handed flush for 55-53 win.

So that's why Dayton goes by "Flyers."

With a one-handed slam off an inbounds pass Tuesday night at the Robins Center, Dayton's R.J. Blakney flushed the University of Richmond from the double-bye scenario in the A-10 tournament and guaranteed himself a spot on ESPN's plays-of-the-day segment.

UD won 55-53. It was 53-all with 2.4 seconds left. The Flyers inbounded the ball on the baseline after a timeout. Blakney, a 6-foot-6 forward from Baltimore, worked his way around a screen that stopped UR's Tyler Burton from guarding, caught Malachi Smith's lob pass with his right hand, and jammed it with essentially no resistance in the vicinity.

"They had run that same lob play (earlier in the second half). That's the play we kind of thought ... we sensed from the setup," said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. "And should have handled it better, of course."

There was 1.8 seconds remaining after Blakney's high Flyer's act, and the Spiders didn't get a legitimate shot at the rim to counter.

"Heck of a pass. Heck of a finish," said Dayton coach Anthony Grant, the former VCU coach.

Grant said the Flyers' called the same play with five seconds left, but there was a foul. He wanted to call a different play on the last sequence, but his assistants changed his mind by saying, "No, no, run the play you ran before," because it was open.

Late-arriving fans for the University of Richmond’s 6:30 game must have wondered about the status of the Spiders’ top scorer and rebounder, Burton.

The 6-7 junior drew two fouls in the opening 3:07, and that was problematic for UR, which struggled to find flow and shot 35.7%. Burton, averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds, didn’t reappear on the court until the second half, and didn't supply UR much scoring help (3 points).

"Hard to get in a rhythm when you get fouls that early," said UR forward Grant Golden, who scored 15 and had 10 rebounds. "We didn't knock down shots. They did a great job."

There were other factors - topping the list was Dayton's defense (6 blocks) - but with hardly any offensive oomph from Burton, Richmond fell short. Dayton (21-9, 13-4 A-10) took its ninth straight in the series.

The Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10) entered A-10 Tuesday activity needing two wins to stay alive for one of the top four seeds in the league tournament. That would have included a double-bye, which equates to the opportunity to capture the championship by winning three games rather than four. That's now out.

Burton’s offensive foul and then an illegal reach on a Dayton shot in the first 3:07 sent him to the bench.

"He committed the same foul early in the game that he did against Saint Louis (last Friday) on a charge. You have to learn from that mistake, or that play," Mooney said.

With their two sixth-year seniors and two fifth-year seniors, the Spiders met one of the nation’s youngest teams. Dayton started two true freshmen and three second-year players. Still, the Flyers were in the thick of NCAA-bubble discussion before last Saturday’s 62-60 loss at La Salle.

"Their defense is really good," Mooney said of the Flyers. "We need to make a few more shots. We had some open looks. We need to have those fall, if we can.

"I think if we could have made a couple shots, it would have loosened up a little bit. But since we didn't, it stayed a tight, hard-fought game on both ends."

Notes: Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard (12 points), who set the NCAA career steals record this season, for the third consecutive year, is among 10 semifinalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced Tuesday. Gilyard leads Division I with 3.03 steals per game.

The Spiders wrap up their regular season Friday night at St. Bonaventure in a 7 p.m. game that will be televised by ESPN2).