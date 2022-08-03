By adding Campbell, CAA takes expansion stride toward regional balance

The CAA entered its latest expansion phase trying to add schools that could provide the potential of geographically balanced divisions capable of cost-containing regional competition.

The league took another step in that direction Wednesday by announcing Campbell will join next summer.

Campbell, located about 25 miles south of Raleigh, in Buies Creek, N.C., sponsors football on the FCS level among 21 sports and will leave the Big South Conference.

Hampton and Monmouth became CAA members in July. North Carolina A&T will join Campbell as new CAA members next summer.

On the CAA’s full-membership side starting in 2023-24, the league could form two, seven-team divisions, with William & Mary, Hampton, Charleston, Elon, N.C. A&T, UNC Wilmington and Campbell in a southern division.

A northern division would include Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Monmouth, Northeastern, Stony Brook and Towson.

CAA Football, which includes the University of Richmond, will grow to 15 members with Campbell’s addition, and would seem headed for some sort of divisional structure to limit travel costs and highlight regional play.

CAA Football next season will be comprised of UR, W&M, HU, Elon, N.C. A&T, Campbell, Towson, Delaware, Villanova, Monmouth, Albany, Stony Brook, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

That presumes the CAA has completed this expansion stage. Howard at one time was also a possibility.

Campbell has been interested in CAA membership for years. The Fighting Camels played football as a junior college 1925-50, and then discontinued the sport until 2008. They have been playing scholarship football for five years.

Former UR defensive back Omar Banks (Class of 1996), who grew up in Newport News, was Campbell’s director of athletics 2019 until June 30. He left the position for personal reasons, according to the school.

The Campbell men’s basketball coach is Kevin McGeehan, who was a Chris Mooney assistant at UR 2005-13.

Campbell, founded in 1887, is a private school with an enrollment of about 3,000 at its main campus.