CAA expansion accomplished desired outcome, though not how league initially hoped

The Colonial Athletic Association in expansion initially aimed high, exploring the possibility of adding Southern Conference schools that chose to remain where they are.

The Richmond-headquartered league still ended up where it wanted to be, with a collection of schools – 14 for FCS football and 13 for other sports - that seem destined for a divisional split and a cost-savings concentration on intradivision competition.

Hampton, Monmouth, Stony Brook and North Carolina A&T become full CAA members Friday. N.C. A&T is postponing affiliation with CAA Football until next summer, having already set a schedule for this season. CAA expansion observers remain on alert, with Howard still a possibility at a later date.

The pandemic heightened financial concerns for many Division I mid-major schools and influenced administrations to re-examine league affiliations, competition models and travel expenses. James Madison’s move from the CAA to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, effective as of Friday, invited a reworking of the Colonial.

“Specifically was (CAA) desire to find a more sustainable and competitive model,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio.

That model, according to D’Antonio, is built upon academics, financial sustainability, commitment to elevate men’s and women’s basketball and overall sports competitiveness, and maintaining CAA Football as one of the premier FCS leagues.

The CAA first looked at the possibility of adding Southern Conference schools that already compete at the CAA level - UNC Greensboro, Wofford and Furman, for instance – and could help geographically balance the CAA. That would have provided CAA members Charleston, UNC Wilmington and Elon with additional competition in their region.

The plan did not develop. Southern Conference membership chose to stay together.

The CAA then looked to Hampton, whose leadership had expressed an interest in the CAA for decades, Monmouth and Stony Brook, which was already a member of CAA Football. The addition of N.C. A&T gives Charleston, UNC Wilmington and Elon company in the southern portion of the league.

"Geographic fit is certainly part of our totality-of-the-circumstances analysis," D'Antonio said during the expansion process.

CAA full membership (13): Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hampton, Hofstra, Monmouth, N.C. A&T, UNCW, Northeastern, Stony Brook, Towson, William & Mary.

CAA Football (13): Albany, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova, William & Mary (with N.C. A&T joining in 2023).

Hampton, a private school with about 3,000 students, became a Big South Conference member in 2018 after 22 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Eugene Marshall, HU's director of athletics, said though the CAA extends from Maine to South Carolina, "We're still going to be a regional institution. We're still going to compete heavily in the southern region. We will have some cross-overs."

In football, Hampton is 0-7 against William & Mary, with the last meeting in 2016. Hampton is 0-3 against Richmond, with the last meeting in 2015.

According to the annual Equity in Athletics analysis formulated by the U.S. Department of Education, HU has spent about $3 million annually on football. Richmond and William & Mary are in the $6-million range.

Hampton plays its first CAA Football game at Delaware on Sept. 24, and later in the season, Richmond and William & Mary visit the Pirates.