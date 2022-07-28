CAA Football crystal ball displays Spiders, Tribe as comparable teams

The crystal ball generated by CAA Football head coaches and media relations directors displayed the University of Richmond and William & Mary as comparable teams heading into the season.

That's a trend continuation from last year, when UR and W&M finished with identical records: 6-5 overall and 4-4 in conference competition.

The league announced its projected order of finish Thursday morning at the start of its virtual media day, and the Spiders were slotted as fourth-place finishers, with the Tribe stationed in fifth place among 13 teams.

Hampton, which joined the CAA on July 1, was picked last in the preseason poll. The Pirates come from the Big South Conference, with which the CAA’s second newcomer – Monmouth – was also affiliated.

Villanova is the CAA favorite, followed by Delaware and Rhode Island.

This is the first CAA kickoff event without James Madison since 1993, and the Dukes’ departure for the FBS and Sun Belt Conference leaves a major gap at the top.

JMU won or shared six of the last seven CAA championships, and finished second the year (2018) it failed to capture or share the title. During the last seven years, the Dukes went 46-5 in regular season league competition. JMU won national championships in 2004 and 2016.

"Obviously what JMU has done over the last few decades, they're elite," said New Hampshire coach Ricky Santos. He added that "obviously losing someone like that, it might open up for some other teams to potentially make a playoffs run."

The Spiders come off a season in which they won their last four games, and aim for their first FCS playoff appearance since 2016. Seven defensive starters return, and the UR offense operates with new coordinator Billy Cosh and new quarterback Reece Udinski. They were previously together at VMI.

Richmond also adds transfer receivers Jakob Herres, a former All-American at VMI, and Nick DeGennaro, who shifted from Maryland.

The Tribe last advanced to the playoffs in 2015. W&M returns 10 defensive starters including senior defensive end Nate Lynn, named the CAA preseason defensive player of the year after a 12-sack season with six forced fumbles. Lynn was named All-American by multiple outlets last season.

Stony Brook running back Ty Son Lawton was recognized as preseason offensive player of the year. He rushed for a league-high 1,088 yards last year, with 10 touchdowns.

The coming season is an 11-game setup for FCS teams. Twelve-game seasons are reserved in the FCS for years when there are 13 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving.

William & Mary opens at Charlotte on Sept. 2 and the Spiders start their season at Virginia on Sept. 3, when Hampton kicks off against visiting Howard.

CAA Football preseason poll

(head coaches, media relations directors voted)

1. Villanova (16 first-place votes) - 270

2. Delaware (7) - 235

3. Rhode Island - 224

4. Richmond - 219

5. William & Mary (2) - 206

6. Elon (1) - 191

7. Stony Brook - 151

8. Maine - 134

9. New Hampshire - 117

10. Monmouth - 105

11. Towson - 81

12. Albany - 64

13. Hampton - 31

State players on preseason all-conference team: Bronson Yoder, W&M RB; Nate Lynn, W&M DL; KeShaun Moore, HU LB; Tristan Wheeler, UR LB; Ryan Poole, W&M DB; Aaron Dykes, UR KR.