CAA Football divisional setup: old-school concept may be new-school thinking

CAA Football faces a back-to-the-future possibility in the wake of league expansion. Commissioner Joe D’Antonio and his conference cohorts haven't gone retro and re-established divisions. But that could be coming.

The University of Richmond, William & Mary and Hampton – the Pirates affiliated with the CAA on July 1 - are now part of a 13-member FCS league that will grow to 14 when North Carolina A&T joins next summer. That number invites a split into divisions.

CAA Football will compete this season as an undivided group, though D’Antonio, the league commissioner since 2016, said conference presidents and directors of athletics will explore the potential of divisions for future implementation.

“I think it’s something that will continue to evolve in conversations in the course of time. We’ve gone into this scenario of expansion wanting to keep all options and possibilities on the table,” said D’Antonio, whose league also added Monmouth in July, when James Madison departed for the FBS and Sun Belt Conference.

“I wouldn’t put any ideas to the side and we will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of the conference going forward as it relates to both scheduling and things like divisional play.”

CAA Football featured New England and Mid-Atlantic divisions, or North and South divisions, during several seasons, in 2009 for the last time. Divisions were ways to limit travel and costs while accenting regional competition.

That emphasis seems appropriate again, with a South Division that starting in 2023 could include Richmond, William & Mary, Hampton, Elon, Delaware, Towson and North Carolina A&T. The North Division would then be comprised of Villanova, Maine, Monmouth, Albany, Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Annually, divisional teams would meet, with two cross-over games to complete an eight-game CAA schedule. The unfortunate twist in that setup would be Villanova not regularly facing South Division members, most of which (Delaware, UR, W&M, Towson) view the Wildcats as desirable opponents and have traditionally played them.

“I’ll do whatever they say. I want to support whatever the decision is with the league,” said Mark Ferrante, in his sixth year as Villanova coach and a Wildcats’ assistant 1987-2016.

The 14-team ACC adopted an intriguing scheduling model without divisions for 2023-26. Each team will annually play three primary opponents and face each of the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. That format allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.

This season’s CAA Football schedule in some respects reflects unofficial and incomplete divisional play. Richmond faces W&M, HU, Elon and Delaware (as well as Villanova) among eight league games. W&M meets UR, HU, Elon, Delaware and Towson (as well as Villanova) in its eight-game league schedule.

Last Thursday, CAA Football announced Villanova was picked by coaches and media relations directors as the league favorite, with Richmond fourth, W&M fifth, and HU 13th.

D’Antonio said ongoing Division I league shakeups and adjusted NCAA policies for student-athletes represent “one of the most unsettling periods in the history of intercollegiate athletics.” Regarding the possibility of schools leaving or joining the CAA, he added, “just like every conference in the country right now, we will continue to be vigilant as it relates to membership decisions.”

CAA Football recognizes this year as the league’s 75th anniversary. The CAA assumed operational control of the conference in 2007, but it started in 1947 with charter members Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. UR joined in 1986, and W&M did in 1993.

“We know that the future is bright for the CAA and we also know that we are well-positioned to successfully navigate the ever-changing landscape of the NCAA and this industry,” said D’Antonio.

W&M opens at Charlotte on Sept. 2. Richmond opens at Virginia on Sept. 3, when Hampton hosts Howard.