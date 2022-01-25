CAA officially adds Hampton, Monmouth, Stony Brook

The Colonial Athletic Association will lose one Virginia university after this school year, and add another.
The CAA announced Tuesday that Hampton University will join the league in July following James Madison University's departure for the FBS and Sun Belt Conference.
Monmouth (Long Branch, N.J.) and Stony Brook (Long Island, N.Y.) also will join the CAA for all sports. Hampton and William & Mary will be Virginia’s two full CAA members. Of nine CAA members during the mid-1990s, six were Virginia schools (W&M, JMU, Richmond, VCU, Old Dominion, George Mason).
"The CAA is excited for what the future holds and will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensures its membership a competitive and sustainable model,” Joe D'Antonio, the league commissioner, said in a CAA release.
Decisions regarding scheduling formats and championship field sizes are ongoing and will be determined over the coming months.
Hampton became a Big South Conference member in 2018 after 22 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. That shift was made to enable the Pirates to play in a tighter geographic footprint (less class time missed) and to reduce expenses, according to Hampton President Dr. William R. Harvey. He reiterated that position upon HU joining the CAA.
W&M and HU have met seven times in football, all since 1997, and 24 times in the last 27 years in men’s basketball.
The CAA, headquartered in Richmond, is comprised of full membership that competes in sports other than football, and CAA Football, an FCS league that includes Richmond, an Atlantic 10 member in other sports. Stony Brook already belongs to CAA Football.
Monmouth has played football as a Big South member since 2013, and is in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for other sports. Apart from its CAA Football affiliation, Stony Brook plays other sports in the America East Conference.
The CAA for non-football sports currently includes Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson, UNC Wilmington and W&M.
CAA Football is currently comprised of Albany, Delaware, Elon, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and W&M.
Since JMU’s November announcement that it was leaving the CAA, the league analyzed the feasibility of expanding and splitting into north and south divisions, with competition primarily intradivisional to reduce travel expenses. That is still being considered.
The pandemic heightened financial concerns for many Division I mid-major schools and influenced administrations to re-examine league affiliations.
The additions of Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook as full members make the CAA a 12-school league. With Hampton and Monmouth added to CAA Football, that league will have 13 members.
