CAA officially adds Hampton, Monmouth, Stony Brook

The Colonial Athletic Association will lose one Virginia university after this school year, and add another.

The CAA announced Tuesday that Hampton University will join the league in July following James Madison University's departure for the FBS and Sun Belt Conference.

Monmouth (Long Branch, N.J.) and Stony Brook (Long Island, N.Y.) also will join the CAA for all sports. Hampton and William & Mary will be Virginia’s two full CAA members. Of nine CAA members during the mid-1990s, six were Virginia schools (W&M, JMU, Richmond, VCU, Old Dominion, George Mason).

"The CAA is excited for what the future holds and will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensures its membership a competitive and sustainable model,” Joe D'Antonio, the league commissioner, said in a CAA release.

Decisions regarding scheduling formats and championship field sizes are ongoing and will be determined over the coming months.