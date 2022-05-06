Can Luke Frankeny's hot hand push Spiders to SoCon lacrosse title?

Luke Frankeny never played much basketball, but he is aware of the saying “shooters shoot.” He said that applies to lacrosse, Frankeny’s sport at the University of Richmond.

The graduate student missed all seven of his shots in the Spiders’ regular-season-ending 14-12 win over visiting VMI last Saturday.

“Some days you’re on and some days you’re off,” said Frankeny. “A big motto for me is to just to keep on shooting.”

Frankeny (FRANK-eh-nee) scored a career-high five goals (eight shots) in the Spiders’ 12-11 win over High Point at High Point’s Vert Stadium Thursday night in the semifinals of the Southern Conference lacrosse tournament.

“Made some plays when plays really needed to be made,” UR coach Dan Chemotti said of Frankeny.

The second-seeded Spiders (10-4), ranked No. 17, meet top-seeded Jacksonville (14-2), ranked No. 11, at High Point Saturday at noon for the SoCon championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

In Frankeny’s experience, hot shooting can carry over to the next game. “It helps a lot with confidence, and that’s kind of a big part of my game,” he said.

The Spiders fell at Jacksonville 13-11 on April 9, with Frankeny scoring three goals.

“We didn’t play our best game against (the Dolphins), so we’re very excited to get after it with them,” said Frankeny, named first team All-SoCon. He scored in 13 of 14 games this season. In nine games, he scored multiple goals.

“Guys look to him to make those (pivotal) plays, and that’s why he’s here,” said Chemotti.

Frankeny spent four seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, graduated with a business degree, and transferred to UR for his final season of eligibility. He said he sought a higher level of competition, and was familiar with Richmond because Mount St. Mary’s regularly faced the Spiders.

Frankeny, from Wilmington, N.C., was on UR’s recruiting radar coming out of high school and that began his relationship with Chemotti.

To reach the championship game, UR survived a back-and-forth game against High Point (10 ties, two was largest lead for either team). Sophomore midfielder Lance Madonna weaved through two defenders and scored the deciding goal with 1:07 remaining.

“I think our seniors are ready to keep playing for as long as is humanly possible, and they seem pretty dialed (in) and pretty committed to doing the little things that we need to do,” said Chemotti.

Richmond is the only SoCon team that has qualified for all seven league tournaments. UR advanced to the championship game each year. The Spiders won league titles in 2018 and 2019. They also captured the Atlantic Sun Conference championship in the program’s inaugural season of 2014.

Consistent success is based on “the fundamentals,” said fifth-year defenseman Ray Baran. “Picking up ground balls, looking the ball into your stick, not getting ahead of yourself. All those little things that we do, that we practice every single day at the beginning of practice, throughout practice.

“If we stick to those and stay true to who we are, it’s pretty hard to beat us as long as we don’t beat ourselves.”