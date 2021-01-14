Cardboard cutouts haven't intimidated road-tough Spiders, but neither did fans

Some of the arenas in which the Spiders played have included fans, usually a few hundred at the most. But students were not part of those gatherings, and the supporters were socially distanced and located in the far reaches of facilities to mitigate the possibility of viral transmission. Only at Kentucky, where attendance was 3,075 (15% of Rupp Arena’s 20,500 capacity), did Richmond have to deal with something that resembled a traditional “home-court advantage.”

Otherwise, the two words Mooney has used to describe road atmospheres are “static” and “muted.” At season’s end, he’s interested in seeing statistics that reflect home and road records to learn if playing as a visitor wasn’t as demanding during this pandemic season.

Even if things were normal, the coach feels confident the Spiders would do fine on the road because of last season’s evidence that suggests they don’t often struggle to compete in inhospitable environments. A major factor in that: Richmond senior starters bring an extraordinary amount of experience.

Gilyard has played 106 college games and started each, Grant Golden has played in 115 and started all but nine, Nathan Cayo has played in 107 with 77 starts, and Blake Francis has played in 97 with 62 starts (two seasons at Wagner, two at UR).