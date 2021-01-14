Cardboard cutouts haven't intimidated road-tough Spiders, but neither did fans

Cardboard hasn’t intimidate them. Neither did fans.
The University of Richmond’s Spiders on the road this season consistently played in arenas where cardboard cutouts depicting loyal supporters occupied seats that, without a pandemic, would be filled by cheering humans.
In either case, UR has fared well as a visitor in the last year-and-a-half.
Last season, when there were fans in facilities, the Spiders went 10-5 away from the Robins Center. This season, they are 6-1 when that standard is applied.
“I do think we have the makeup, being an older, experienced team, to be able to play well on the road,” said coach Chris Mooney, who starts four seniors and a sophomore.
The Spiders (9-3, 3-1 A-10) have accomplished this season’s success away from home while playing the third most difficult schedule among A-10 teams, according to various metrics systems (behind Saint Joseph’s and Rhode Island).
Richmond was outclassed 87-71 at West Virginia on Dec. 13, but won at Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, at Davidson and at George Mason. On neutral courts, the Spiders beat Morehead State and Loyola-Chicago.
As far as the absence of fans-supplied energy in buildings, “Everybody’s going through it,” said UR guard Jacob Gilyard. “You’ve just got to find ways to work around it. You’ve got to have it benefit you rather than somebody else.”
Some of the arenas in which the Spiders played have included fans, usually a few hundred at the most. But students were not part of those gatherings, and the supporters were socially distanced and located in the far reaches of facilities to mitigate the possibility of viral transmission. Only at Kentucky, where attendance was 3,075 (15% of Rupp Arena’s 20,500 capacity), did Richmond have to deal with something that resembled a traditional “home-court advantage.”
Otherwise, the two words Mooney has used to describe road atmospheres are “static” and “muted.” At season’s end, he’s interested in seeing statistics that reflect home and road records to learn if playing as a visitor wasn’t as demanding during this pandemic season.
Even if things were normal, the coach feels confident the Spiders would do fine on the road because of last season’s evidence that suggests they don’t often struggle to compete in inhospitable environments. A major factor in that: Richmond senior starters bring an extraordinary amount of experience.
Gilyard has played 106 college games and started each, Grant Golden has played in 115 and started all but nine, Nathan Cayo has played in 107 with 77 starts, and Blake Francis has played in 97 with 62 starts (two seasons at Wagner, two at UR).
“We’ve been in games where we’ve had leads early. We’ve been in games when we’ve been down early and we’ve had to fight back, claw back. Games where other teams have fought back,” Gilyard said.
Cayo, Golden and Francis are 23. Gilyard is 22. They don’t often seem rushed, or flustered, on unfamiliar courts. It’s explained, in part, by years of road routine, Mooney believes.
“I do think, even though it’s not a hostile environment we’re going into, just in terms of how we prepare, the consistency with which we travel, our day-of-game consistency, I’d like to hope those things have benefits,” he said.
Note: The Spiders remain on pause as a result of recent COVID tests and contact tracing. There was no timetable as of Thursday for a return to play. When UR experienced a December pause, it missed two games and was out of action for about a week. This time around, the Spiders announced their pause on Tuesday.
Richmond’s Saturday game against visiting VCU was postponed. The Spiders are scheduled to play next at St. Bonaventure, on Wednesday.
