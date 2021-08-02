Chance to build ACC program at Clemson draws Spiders women's lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek

Allison Kwolek, who directed the University of Richmond women’s lacrosse program to a 64-16 record since 2013, on Monday was named Clemson’s first women’s lacrosse coach.

Clemson is expected to begin competition in the spring of 2023. Virginia Tech also was very interested in Kwolek earlier this year before naming Kristen Skiera coach in June.

"Obviously, I really enjoyed my time at Richmond and appreciate the opportunity to coach there. I'm really proud of where the program is and the direction it's heading in," Kwolek said Monday in a phone interview. "This opportunity when it came around, obviously to build a program in the ACC, compete at the highest level, was just incredible. It was the right time for my family and I. So thankful that I'm in this position to build a program."

Kwolek and her husband, Mark, have a daughter, Olivia, who turns 4 in October.

Kwolek, a former William & Mary standout (Class of 2003) from Annandale, guided the Spiders to a 27-5 record in A-10 competition and two conference tournament and two league regular-season championships in the past five seasons.

The Spiders went to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at Richmond, Kwolek worked as an assistant at William & Mary, Columbia, and Dartmouth.