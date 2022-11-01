Chew on breakdown of Spiders' nonconference slate, which starts Monday vs. VMI

This was an unprecedented offseason for University of Richmond basketball, with the loss of four players who each spent five or more years in the program, and then the addition of three accomplished transfers.

Formulating a nonconference schedule isn’t easy in any offseason, but the Spiders staff faced an odd situation in that the outlook for the team gradually improved in the spring as 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) committed to Richmond.

They’ll join 6-7 returning standout Tyler Burton (16.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg) as the Spiders seemed to ease past the major rebuilding cycle that was forecast due to the losses of Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod from the 2022 A-10 championship team that upended Big Ten champ Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Richmond was picked to finish seventh among 15 in the A-10 preseason poll based on voting by the league's head coach and select media who cover the conference.

Here’s what UR coach Chris Mooney, in his 18th year, came up with for a nonconference schedule:

Nov. 7, VMI – picked last in SoCon, first-year coach Andrew Wilson (ex-JMU assistant), expected to have eight healthy scholarship players (five of them freshmen) at UR.

Nov. 11, Northern Iowa – picked fifth in Missouri Valley Conference, won 20 games last season, one starter back, Spiders beat UNI each of last two years (home and home).

Nov. 14, at Charleston – picked fourth in CAA, this is payback game from 2019-20 Robins Center meeting, coming of 17-15 season, Cougars acquired a number of transfers.

Nov. 17, Wichita State – picked eighth in American Athletic Conference, features eight transfers after going 15-13 last season, UR plays at Wichita State next season.

Nov. 21, vs. Syracuse at Barclays Center – picked eighth in ACC and comes off 16-17 season, still directed by Jim Boeheim, in 47th year and DI’s winningest active coach.

Nov. 22, vs. St. John’s/Temple at Barclays Center – St. John’s picked sixth in Big East, features one of league’s best, guard Posh Alexander; Temple picked fifth in AAC. Each team won 17 last year.

Nov. 30, at Toledo – picked second in Mid-American Conference, returns four starters 26-8 team, UR beat Rockets in NIT two years ago and at Robins Center last year.

Dec. 3, at William & Mary – picked eighth in CAA, coming off 5-27 season, coach Dane Fischer brought in several transfers and newcomers to fortify program.

Dec. 10, Drake – picked to win Missouri Valley Conference, went 25-11 last season and three starters return, Spiders fell at Drake 73-70 last November.

Dec. 13, Fairleigh Dickinson – picked to finish sixth (tie) in Northeast Conference after winning four games last year, new coach Tobin Anderson going press-and-run mode.

Dec. 17, Clemson in Greenville, S.C. – picked 11th in the ACC, led by 6-10 PJ Hall (15.5 ppg), last of three-game Greenville Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (South Carolina-East Carolina, Furman-Stephen F. Austin).

Dec. 21, Bucknell – picked eighth in Patriot League and coached by former Randolph-Macon player and coach Nathan Davis, UR beat Bucknell 81-50 last season at Robins Center.

Dec. 28, Coppin State – picked fifth in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, coached by ex-Maryland star guard Juan Dixon, one of 14 nonconference road games for Coppin State.