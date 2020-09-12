Chris Mooney and Richmond agree to two-year contract extension running through 2023-24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney and the school agreed to a two-year extension, Mooney said Saturday night.

Mooney, in his 16th year at UR, was working under a deal that runs through the 2021-22 season. This contract extension takes him through 2023-24, so he is under contract for the next four seasons.

“This was such a crazy spring and summer that I just appreciate that we were able to work through it,” said Mooney, 48. Both sides were interested in an extension as last season was abruptly ended in mid-March by the pandemic.

“When it came time, and our students were back on campus, and things seemed more stable, then we were able to address it,” said Mooney. “It was pretty simple, and I’m very excited.”

The Spiders come off one of their finest regular seasons in program history. They went 24-7 (14-4 A-10), and then college athletics shut down prior to UR playing a postseason game. Richmond was in position to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. The Spiders return all five starters from that team, and each is a senior.