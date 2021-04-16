Chris Mooney 'humbled' by UR seniors opting to return; no Spiders in transfer portal

University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney said Friday he feels “humbled” that at least three of the five Spiders’ seniors will return to UR as the NCAA allows all winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Forwards Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo, and guard Jacob Gilyard are multiple-year starters who announced they will return.

“I’m so happy and proud and thrilled that they’re coming back,” said Mooney, whose team finished last season 14-9 (6-5 A-10). “For them to make that decision and to feel that strongly about Richmond and our program is incredible, and I love them for it. I’m really humbled and overwhelmed.”

Another senior guard who started, Blake Francis, opted to leave UR and begin a professional career. Francis, the Spiders’ leading scorer each of the last two seasons, spent two years at Wagner, transferred to Richmond and sat out a year, and then played the last two seasons at UR.

“For Blake, I feel like I knew his timeline from when he got here,” said Mooney. “I’m proud of him and excited for him and his future. I think he has a laser focus toward the next chapter in his career and we’re really proud that his alma mater and his home in his final game is Richmond.”