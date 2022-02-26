Chris Mooney 'laid into' Spiders at halftime. Their pluck earned scrappy win over Billikens.

Down by 10 and having placidly guarded while Saint Louis convert 19 of 29 shots – 16 of them in the lane – the University of Richmond’s shaken-up basketball players reported to their halftime quarters Friday night.

“It didn’t look good for us,” said Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard.

Of all games, UR was getting splattered in the paint on a night the program honored its robust and esteemed senior class, with a national audience (ESPN2) looking in.

Then came this, according to Gilyard: “Coach laid into us at halftime.”

Chris Mooney, the Princeton grad who majored in English, evidently came up with the appropriate words for the occasion. Asked to repeat his halftime message, the UR coach said, “I cannot, for sure.”

That’s a pity, because what Mooney offered clearly resonated with the Spiders. They rallied for a 68-66 win. UR (19-10, 10-6 A-10) limited the Billikens (19-10, 10-6 A-10) to 26.9% shooting in the second half, during which SLU scored 23 after ripping through UR for 43 in the first half. Saint Louis made only two 3-pointers on the way to those 43 first-half points.

Richmond was getting annihilated inside by power moves, follows, and drives. Almost of that dried up in the second half because of some Spiders' pluck that was previously absent.

Mooney in his postgame remarks summarized what he told his players at the break. He introduced the recollection with a hoops preamble.

“Basketball’s a hard game, a really hard game, and there are a lot of things you have to do. There are a ton of skills that you have to be good at … You have to be a certain size, and strength and speed, and you have to be good at all these skills,” Mooney said.

“And then you have to be tough within the rules of the game.”

That last part is where his Spiders were insufficient prior to intermission, Mooney acknowledged. He informed his players of this uncomfortable feeling, and apparently not in a hushed tone.

“I just thought we were a little bit (soft), partly because we’re a fluid team and we move the ball, and that’s how we see the game and think the game,” Mooney said. “Sometimes, it’s just called for putting your body on somebody, and getting a rebound in a crowd, being as tough as you possibly can on a particular possession.

“I think we didn’t do those things in the first half. So we just emphasized that, that we need to be on the floor, which we were in the second half. We need to get these loose balls. We need to limit (easy shots) and be sticky and tough in the paint.”

Following its dreadful 20 defensive minutes, Richmond responded with its scrappiest defensive half of this season, maybe in several seasons. The Billikens, who were averaging a league-high 78.1 points, are known for their physical approach and toughness. They flashed their fangs before halftime.

But ultimately, the Spiders beat them at their game.

“You’ve got to find a way to win,” said Gilyard.