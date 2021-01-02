Chris Mooney made steady climb toward milestone win as Spiders coach

It started in Milwaukee. Air Force opened its season on Nov. 14, 2004, against Jacksonville State in the Black Coaches Association Classic at the Bradley Center. The Air Force coach was 32.
Chris Mooney.
The Falcons beat Jacksonville State 59-42, the first Division I career win for Mooney, promoted from associate head coach to head coach in April of 2004 after Joe Scott left Air Force for Princeton, his alma mater.
Scott’s 2003-04 Air Force team had the best season in school history (22-7), reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time in 42 years. It made sense for Air Force to promote from within. Mooney, on the Falcons’ staff for four years, got the job.
From the win over Jacksonville State, Mooney did not retain the game ball, or any other keepsake.
“I can remember that game though,” said Mooney, who became the University of Richmond’s coach in the spring of 2005.
Now in his 16th year at UR, Mooney entered Saturday’s game against visiting St. Bonaventure on the doorstep of his 300th career win (299-236) in 17 Division I seasons.
A UR athletics department employee saved the ball from Mooney’s 240th Richmond win, an accomplishment in 2018 that made him the coach with the most victories in Spiders history. He passed Dick Tarrant, who led UR to a 239-126 record 1981-93.
“It’s just humbling. I think the world of Coach Tarrant, as well as [former UR coaches John Beilein and Bill Dooley], and all the guys that have come before,” Mooney said after capturing his 240th Richmond win. “I’m so happy to be at Richmond and proud that I’ve been able to be the coach that long.”
Mooney attracted the attention of the UR athletics director who hired him, Jim Miller, because of the notable success that Air Force achieved with Mooney on staff. Miller is a former VMI assistant basketball coach, and appreciated the challenges associated with a comparable position. Mooney’s only Air Force team went 18-12.
Mooney is a Princeton graduate who seemed to Miller likely to be a good fit at UR, a private school with demanding academics and an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 3,000.
Though he was Air Force coach for only one season, Mooney was receptive to Richmond’s pitch as it sought a successor to Jerry Wainwright, who moved to DePaul. Mooney grew up in Philadelphia following A-10 basketball.
“I thought coming to Richmond was a place where you wouldn’t have to try to move to the next level. This was my thinking then,” Mooney said Thursday. “If you were to script out moving up the ladder, so to speak, that you wouldn’t have to move on from Richmond. It was a great job.”
He knew Beilein and one of his assistants, Jeff Neubauer (now Fordham’s coach). Mooney for decades has been friends with Eugene Burroughs, a former Spiders guard who played for Tarrant.
“I just always had a really high opinion of Richmond, and the tradition, and the Robins Center, and I thought that it would be a place that you could really do well and wouldn’t have to go take the worst high-major job, for example,” Mooney said.
Through his years at Richmond, Mooney was of interest to other schools. Mooney interviewed at Boston College in 2010, and Georgia Tech came calling in 2011. Seton Hall, of the Big East, also investigated Mooney in 2010.
Mooney, 48, and Richmond agreed to a two-year extension in September, and his is under contract through the 2023-24 season.
John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, told The Times-Dispatch: “Chris embodies the positive characteristics that I value in a head coach, and he does a great job leading the Spider basketball program and supporting our student-athletes. He understands the University of Richmond and supports our educational values and mission.”
Mooney’s Spiders have been fairly consistent winners in A-10 competition, and handled themselves well against higher-level opposition (21-36 in regular-season games versus members of Power Five leagues and the Big East).
Mooney brought a very different style of play than Wainwright employed at Richmond. The Spiders’ talent base was low when Mooney arrived.
He gradually elevated UR and guided the Spiders to the 2010 and 2011 NCAA tournaments, with Richmond reaching the 2011 Sweet 16. The Spiders did not follow through on that success, and haven’t made the NCAA tournament since, though they were in position to do so (24-7, 14-4 A-10) before the pandemic canceled the 2020 event.
In the last 13 A-10 seasons, Mooney’s Spiders have had three losing records. Mooney’s current team, with four senior starters, may turn out to be his best.
Given the opportunity to assess his tenure, Mooney declined.
