Chris Mooney made steady climb toward milestone win as Spiders coach

“It’s just humbling. I think the world of Coach Tarrant, as well as [former UR coaches John Beilein and Bill Dooley], and all the guys that have come before,” Mooney said after capturing his 240th Richmond win. “I’m so happy to be at Richmond and proud that I’ve been able to be the coach that long.”

Mooney attracted the attention of the UR athletics director who hired him, Jim Miller, because of the notable success that Air Force achieved with Mooney on staff. Miller is a former VMI assistant basketball coach, and appreciated the challenges associated with a comparable position. Mooney’s only Air Force team went 18-12.

Mooney is a Princeton graduate who seemed to Miller likely to be a good fit at UR, a private school with demanding academics and an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 3,000.

Though he was Air Force coach for only one season, Mooney was receptive to Richmond’s pitch as it sought a successor to Jerry Wainwright, who moved to DePaul. Mooney grew up in Philadelphia following A-10 basketball.

“I thought coming to Richmond was a place where you wouldn’t have to try to move to the next level. This was my thinking then,” Mooney said Thursday. “If you were to script out moving up the ladder, so to speak, that you wouldn’t have to move on from Richmond. It was a great job.”