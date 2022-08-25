Chris Mooney on Tyler Burton's knee, Jason Nelson's progress, who made summer leap

The Atlantic 10 basketball champions, the Richmond Spiders, are back in school, with some changes.

Gone are Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo. Coach Chris Mooney on Thursday addressed questions about his program.

How about assessing the progress of redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson (potential starter from John Marshall High)?

Jason’s a very good player, had a tremendous high-school career, and basically redshirted last year because Jacob came back for the bonus year. I think he was able to learn a lot from Jacob. One of the great things about Jacob was he had so much energy, so he practiced, and then he’d play one-on-one.

I think Jason was able to learn a lot not only by watching him, but played against him a lot and hopefully was able to accelerate his learning curve while sitting out.

Could you provide an update on Tyler Burton, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on July 20?

Tyler is progressing back. He’s on pace. I think we’re kind of expecting it to be a six-week recovery. He looks good. He’s doing the rehab things a couple of times a day, and looks like he’s on schedule to fully recover here in just a little bit.

Did anybody take a big step this summer?

Aidan Noyes (6-foot-7 redshirt freshman). Very talented and just needs to – like the vast majority of guys – just needs that seasoning and time. He would be the one that stands out the most.

Did you get the summer cohesion you were hoping for from a group with three transfers – 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel)?

Yes, definitely. The (NCAA) rules allowing for so much time with the players in the summer now really helps in these types of situations. The three new guys were here the whole time. They meshed well with the team. They are very good players and they play unselfishly, they compete.

That part worked out extremely well and I feel like that will be a strength of the team.

How are things different with three new assistant coaches (Peter Thomas, Will Gipe, David Boyden)?

It is different. There is sometimes a review of some of the main principles we’re going to stress or go over each day, or how we run a meeting, or just how we go about things. These guys are professionals and they have a very good understanding of things. But everybody does it a little bit differently. There’s also great time for feedback and to learn how other coaches and programs do it.

How do you approach recruiting with the cloudy nature given the COVID years some of your guys still have (UR received an oral commitment in April from Newport News guard Trevor Smith, Class of 2023)?

That does make it cloudy, and then the immediate eligibility on the transfers and, seemingly, immediate eligibility for the second transfer. It makes everything a little bit more cloudy. That is the right word ... I think in different ways and maybe not as formally, you might have had an A list and a B list of (recruits). I think now maybe you don’t have a B list because you say, ‘Well, if we don’t get those guys who are a priority, then we’ll see what is available in the spring with the transfer portal.’

I think it probably puts a little bit more pressure on the prospect and probably a little bit less pressure on the program.

Are the Spiders healthy apart from Tyler Burton?

Neal Quinn has a slight broken bone in his foot. He’ll be out for about five weeks. So we think maybe the last week of September, kind of when practice starts, is when he’ll be back. There will be no surgery.

Can you speak to the projections that Richmond will meet Clemson on a neutral court this season?

It's not official. We haven't signed. And (then) one more (game) to get.