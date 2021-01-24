Chris Mooney takes aim at protocols as UR seeks routine

Bring on another game. And then another. And more after that.
With fingers crossed, Chris Mooney seeks routine more than anything as the University of Richmond basketball team he coaches enters the meat of its A-10 schedule. The Spiders left their latest COVID-connected pause of two weeks and ran into Saturday’s 84-78 loss to La Salle at the Robins Center.
“It’s one thing to be off for two weeks. That would be very unlikely in a normal season,” Mooney said Friday. “But to sit in the hotel room doing nothing for seven days is … That seems difficult to overcome.
"I just struggle with the protocols being the same for someone who's 80 years old and a 20-year-old Division I athlete. I just, I don't understand how that's helping.”
Following Saturday's loss, Mooney clearly did not want to use that 14-day suspension of activity as an excuse.
“I think we were up against a challenge,” he said. “I don’t think we met the challenge well enough.”
The Spiders (9-4, 3-2 A-10) allowed La Salle (7-8, 4-4 A-10), which had lost to Saint Peter’s and Army West Point, to score 22 more than its average and shoot 61% in the second half. Richmond’s goal is get back in a competition rhythm and avoid any more COVID roadblocks. The most recent was its second of the season.
Richmond plays Tuesday at Saint Joseph’s (1-12, 0-6 A-10), which appears to be the ideal conference road game to regain some confidence.
“I think a quick turnaround, I’d certainly favor that rather than a long layoff,” said Mooney. “Just getting back out there playing and competing, especially since the last two weeks we hadn’t been. I think that’s the best thing for us. A scouting report to concentrate on, a game to play … ”
In late January, a sense of urgency already lines this veteran team’s path, if the program is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. At home, the Spiders lost to not only La Salle, but Hofstra (8-6, 4-3 CAA). Without an A-10 championship, UR needs a strong conference finish.
How many chances will it get to do so?
Each league team was originally scheduled to play 18 A-10 games. UR missed three dates because of COVID testing results and contact tracing. Only one, VCU at the Robins Center, has been rescheduled. The Spiders, if they can, still need to find time to play at St. Bonaventure and host Duquesne.
“I don’t know how all these things are going to play out,” said Mooney. He added that he isn’t confident that UR will reach its 18-game league obligation.
“Eighteen seems high,” Mooney said. “It’s so hard to predict with so many teams and different protocols and coming out [of pauses] and false positives, and all those kinds of things. I don’t know necessarily 18, but I don’t think we would miss more than a couple.”
The Spiders 6 p.m. Tuesday date at Saint Joseph’s will be televised by WTVR 6.3 (Comcast 206, Verizon 466).
