Chris Mooney takes aim at protocols as UR seeks routine

Richmond plays Tuesday at Saint Joseph’s (1-12, 0-6 A-10), which appears to be the ideal conference road game to regain some confidence.

“I think a quick turnaround, I’d certainly favor that rather than a long layoff,” said Mooney. “Just getting back out there playing and competing, especially since the last two weeks we hadn’t been. I think that’s the best thing for us. A scouting report to concentrate on, a game to play … ”

In late January, a sense of urgency already lines this veteran team’s path, if the program is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. At home, the Spiders lost to not only La Salle, but Hofstra (8-6, 4-3 CAA). Without an A-10 championship, UR needs a strong conference finish.

How many chances will it get to do so?

Each league team was originally scheduled to play 18 A-10 games. UR missed three dates because of COVID testing results and contact tracing. Only one, VCU at the Robins Center, has been rescheduled. The Spiders, if they can, still need to find time to play at St. Bonaventure and host Duquesne.

“I don’t know how all these things are going to play out,” said Mooney. He added that he isn’t confident that UR will reach its 18-game league obligation.