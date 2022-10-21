 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Mooney: 'What right-minded basketball fan would actually object to more March Madness?'

Richmond coach Chris Mooney noting enlarged fields in various other playoffs, wrote: "Clearly, expansion is the rule, not the exception."

To the voices debating expansion of the NCAA men’s basketball field from 68 participants, add that of University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney.

Mooney, who has led the Spiders program since 2005, advocates for expansion in a letter submitted to the The Field of 68, a college basketball podcasting network.

Mooney does not offer specifics on the number of teams he would like to see in the tournament or the shape of a new tournament structure. He details expansion over the last several decades of other playoffs fields, from the NFL, to Major League Baseball, to Olympic sports and various NCAA tournaments.

“Clearly, expansion is the rule, not the exception,” Mooney wrote.

He considers the NCAA tournament “the most compelling championship in sports” and believes it is so for two primary reasons: “First, college basketball is inherently exciting and two, the single elimination format is thrilling. More teams mean more thrills.

"What right-minded basketball fan would actually object to more March Madness?"

To illustrate the competitive balance in college basketball, Mooney looks to downtown Richmond and an unheralded team that made an unforgettable postseason run.

“In 2011, VCU advanced to the Final Four as the last team in the field,” Mooney wrote. "It wasn't destiny - it was opportunity. And parity."

