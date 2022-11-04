Chris Mooney's 18th season involves new Spiders, but not young Spiders

There are new Spiders, but they are not young Spiders.

Chris Mooney, in his 18th season as University of Richmond coach, recently made the distinction when evaluating what UR will bring to its Monday night opener against visiting VMI.

“That’s just a sign of the times,” Mooney said of his roster composition.

Joining 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton, 6-9 Matt Grace and 6-5 Andre Gustavson, the program’s returning regulars, are three transfers expected to play significant roles: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-6 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

Immediate eligibility for transfers allowed Richmond to rapidly stabilize in the spring after the loss of multiple-year starters Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod from the 2022 A-10 championship team that beat Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

“You can put together a team that’s a little bit more talented and experienced much more easily than you could have before,” Mooney said. “It would have been hard before to have guys who could be ready to play, even if they were just as talented as the departing group but they had so much less experience.”

Mooney acknowledges that Richmond didn’t invent this microwave formula. He believes there will be very few young Division I teams under the current transfer setup with “COVID" years permitted by NCAA eligibility guidelines.

“Maybe Duke and Kentucky, kind of by choice they’ll be young,” said Mooney.

The Spiders, picked to finish seventh in the A-10 preseason poll, are expected to start Quinn, who played three seasons at Lafayette and has two left. Bigelow spent four years at Wofford and is projected as one of Richmond’s top reserves. Roche, known for his 3-point shooting, was named 2022 Southern Conference rookie of the year.

“You’ve got experienced guys who have played college basketball, who have gone through the years of training and all of the things that go into it and are less surprised by everything,” Mooney said.

With NCAA rules regarding offseason sessions, the Spiders were together for eight weeks over the summer to address cohesion before reconvening for preseason work as school restarted.

“I like the way we performed in our scrimmages, the way we’ve been practicing,” said Burton, referring to scrimmages vs. Virginia Tech (two-point game), and James Madison (11-point UR win). “I like the energy that we have. I like the way we’re coming together as a team and the camaraderie that we’re beginning to have.

“Very, very confident for this season.”

In addition to Burton, Grace and Gustavson, Richmond returns 6-5 junior Dji Bailey and 6-6 graduate Connor Crabtree. Each played about eight minutes a game. Mooney likes the Spiders’ overall height and their depth, and Burton is a fan of that fresh championship pedigree.

“A lot of guys have seen what it takes to win a championship now,” Burton said. “They know the energy that we need to bring. They know that they need to step up, whether they’re young, whether they’re old. They know that it takes everybody stepping up in order to make a run and do something special.

“A lot of people are overlooking us right now.”