Chris Mooney's view on transfers evolves: 'I think that's the way of college basketball'

Eighty-five minutes of observing George Mason during a three-day period can grow appreciation for experienced, physically mature transfers who mesh well. It seems to have had that effect on University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney, whose viewpoint on transfers evolves.

The Spiders played the Patriots twice, winning 62-59 at the Robins Center Monday and losing 87-84 in overtime when the teams reunited in Fairfax Wednesday. Among GMU’s top six players, four are transfers (three graduate transfers).

First-year Mason coach Kim English brought in D’Shawn Schwartz from Colorado, Davonte Gaines from Tennessee, DeVon Cooper from Morehead State, and Blake Buchanan from Wake Forest. English’s top job was convincing the Patriots’ premier player, 6-foot-9 junior Josh Oduro, to return to GMU after he entered the transfer portal following last season.

The Spiders on Saturday met La Salle, which heavily depends on transfers from Indiana, Louisville and Rutgers.

UR’s roster looks so different than most of its opponents. The Spiders have one transfer, 6-6 Connor Crabtree (Tulane), who plays about nine minutes a game. Mooney hinted Friday that from the transfer perspective, the Richmond program may take another shape next year.

“I think that we will use transfers more than we have in the past, partly because there are so many available. There’s certainly more statistical evidence of their abilities,” said Mooney, who’s in his 17th season at UR.

His preference remains four- and five-year players at Richmond, and he said the Spiders probably would not enroll multiple graduate transfers during one recruiting cycle.

“We’d still want guys who, if they came here, they were here for a little bit of time,” said Mooney. Regarding transfers in general, he added, “I think that’s the way of college basketball.”

A recent Associated Press report noted that “School-switching has never been more prevalent, thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the pandemic-limited 2020-21 season and the relaxed transfer rules that allow one-time moves for immediate eligibility instead of an automatic sit-out year.”

The AP reviewed rosters of programs in the six major conferences (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC), plus Gonzaga, Houston, Saint Mary’s and Murray State, and found that 29% of players on those 80 teams have switched four-year schools at least once.

“A long time ago, there used to be kind of a negative feeling about transfers, or maybe the perception started out, ‘Hey, why is he leaving?’” said Mooney. “I think it’s so common now. It’s common in high school. It’s common when guys change AAU teams. Common in college.

“That is what it is, and if there are good players in (the transfer portal), then we’re going to evaluate that and try to get the best roster we can.”

In November’s early-signing period, Richmond received a commitment from Michael Walz, a 6-11 high school senior from Berwyn, Pa. At this time, Walz is the only incoming freshman scheduled to join the UR program next season.

Mooney recalled that when he was hired by Richmond in May of 2005, the Spiders did not have a point guard on the roster. It was too late to sign one. Taking a transfer point guard at that time would have meant the player was required to sit out for a year.

The Spiders ended up using 6-7 Oumar Sylla as their primary ballhandler. The offensive operation suffered. UR averaged 52 points.

“Now, it’s just so different because you can rebuild a roster so much more quickly,” said Mooney.

Note: The Spiders don’t play again until they go to VCU Friday night. UR had five games during the first 12 days of February. After meeting VCU, UR plays on Tuesdays and Fridays the following two weeks to wrap up the regular season.

“It becomes much more normal for this time of the year,” said Mooney.