Cincinnati's Aidan Noyes gives Richmond hoops fourth oral commitment for Class of 2021

The University of Richmond men’s basketball program on Saturday received its fourth oral commitment from a prep prospect in the Class of 2021. Aidan Noyes, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing from Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller High, announced his decision via Twitter.

Noyes drew interest from several programs, VCU among them. Also recruiting Noyes were Charlotte, Marshall, Cleveland State, Elon, Stetson, Toledo and Appalachian State.

He joins an incoming group that includes 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, and 6-5 Marcus Randolph. The first day recruits can sign is Nov. 11, and NCAA rules prohibited college coaches from commenting on prospects who have orally committed until they sign.

Noyes, known for his athleticism and ability to finish around the rim, comes from one of the nation’s most notable high schools for producing college and professional players in various sports. Former MLB stars Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin are graduates of Moeller, as is Richmond football coach Russ Huesman. Huesman stood out in football and baseball at Moeller before playing defensive back at Chattanooga.