Close losses spoiled Spiders, and showed them they've got A-10 title shot

The University of Richmond joined the A-10 in 2001, and has won the conference men’s basketball championship once, in 2011. That’s nine A-10 tournaments for the Spiders before the title, and nine since.

More success in the league tournament came before the title than subsequently. From 2002-2010, UR reached two finals (2002, 2010) and once was stopped in the semifinals (2004). From 2012-21, Richmond did not advance to a final and made the semifinals once (2017).

UR qualified for three NCAA tournaments (2004, 2010, 2011) since joining the A-10, and was in position to make it in 2020. Then, the pandemic suspended college sports prior to Richmond playing an A-10 tournament game.

Though the sixth-seeded Spiders do not bring an impressive March pedigree from the past decade to Washington’s Capital One Arena for this year’s A-10 tournament, they do bring unprecedented experience among players (two sixth-years and two fifth-years) and a coach, Chris Mooney, in his 17th season.

“So much of the preparation is specific to the team you’re playing for the first 31 games. That, obviously, has to stay the same, but to a degree you have to be prepared in a general sense (to deal with multiple opponents)," Mooney said of tournament competition.

“You have to have a roadmap there for all the games, no matter who comes up. Now, the better identity you have of yourselves, then you’re in better shape for that."

Richmond (19-12) opens tournament competition Thursday at 8:30 p.m., when the Spiders will face either No. 11 Rhode Island (14-15) or No. 14 Duquesne (6-23). Those two teams meet in Wednesday’s first round. If UR wins its Thursday second-rounder, it will play No. 3 VCU (21-8) in Friday night’s 8:30 quarterfinal.

Four victories on four days will be required for Richmond to win its second A-10 championship.

“It makes it more difficult,” said Mooney. “But it has been done.”

Most recently, Saint Louis as a No. 6 seed won four games in four days to capture the 2019 title. VCU, as a No. 5 seed, did it in 2015. For Richmond to repeat the feat, improved perimeter shooting is a must, according to Mooney.

“It’s not that we haven’t rebounded. It’s not that we haven’t taken care of the ball,” he said. “(Shooting) is something that, hopefully, in a tournament setting can really improve, or can pop in two of the games you really need it to. (UR players) are ready for that, and they understand that, and are embracing that.”

The Spiders are 2-6 against the five teams seeded ahead of them in the 14-team tournament, having lost to top-seeded Davidson (87-84), second-seeded Dayton (55-53), and third-seeded VCU (64-62, 77-57), and split with fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure (71-61 win, 72-65 loss) and fifth-seeded Saint Louis (76-69 loss, 68-66 win).

Six of UR's eight league defeats were decided by 7 or fewer points.

“That can be disheartening,” said Mooney, whose team finished 10-8 in the A-10. “But when you take a step back and prepare for the tournament, you feel like (you’re) very competitive with a chance to win games.

“I feel like we’ve put ourselves in position to go and do well in the tournament.”

Note: Thursday and Friday games will be televised by the USA Network, Saturday’s semifinals move to the CBS Sports Network, and Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game will be broadcast by CBS.