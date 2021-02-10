Coach Chris Mooney shares thoughts on Spiders' pauses, seniors returning, make-up games

The University of Richmond men's basketball team remains in a COVID-caused holding pattern, the Spiders' third suspension of activities this season.
UR announced the latest pause on Jan. 31. The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) haven't played since Jan. 26. Their next scheduled game is Wednesday, Feb. 17, against VCU.
Coach Chris Mooney made himself available Wednesday morning for five questions from The Times-Dispatch:
What's your best guess on when the Spiders' pause ends?
We have a handful of guys who are now out of isolation or quarantine who are working out, and we expect the rest of the guys by the end of this week. Going from there, we're monitoring how the guys look and their conditioning and those kinds of things. We don't have exact dates, or anything like that, decided just yet.
So this was a bit different than the last pause in that there has been some basketball activity for some players?
No, not really. These workouts just happened as of [Tuesday]. One of the players has been able to continue because he was positive, which initiated the previous pause. Otherwise, everybody else has been in isolation or quarantine.
Coaches throughout the pandemic have applauded players who followed guidelines and remained virus-free. Are you disappointed in your players?
No, not at all. We have talked to them over and over and over again about the recommended safety procedures and our guys have been excellent. They've followed the guidelines ... I think 26 million people in the country have tested positive. The university has done tremendous things, everything we can. This is something we've really battled from a players' standpoint, from a coaches' standpoint, from an administrative standpoint, and a university standpoint.
We've probably been tested more than three times a week, in reality. Unfortunately, like hundreds of other teams across the country, we've had a couple of positive cases.
Richmond has missed seven games. How many of those will be made up, and how will those make-up opponents be prioritized?
That's not up to us. I think our potential for postseason will probably impact what the conference does, but I think the conference will generally have the final say on scheduling ... You have to look at who will be available, number one. You have to be fairly flexible and nimble in order to do this. Even if you say, 'Hey, we've got these four great match-ups,' you have to make sure those will be able to happen.
The most likely thing to happen is we'll play VCU twice. From there, we're going to try to get as many games as we can against the best opponents we possibly can.
How many of your five seniors do you think will be returning next season as the NCAA permits because of the pandemic, and are these pauses factors in decisions?
That's interesting. I haven't talked to any of the guys about that, for a couple of reasons. I don't want them to feel recruited. I want to enjoy their senior year with them, even amidst these challenges. I want them to focus on all of the things that now become fun or exciting ... and I want them to enjoy that process. I don't want them to be cluttered in their minds with next year. I just want them to think about this year.
After the season, I think we'll sit down and talk about it. We have some really impressive young people who are going to have options to do many things.
