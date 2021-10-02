Coach Russ Huesman senses criticism coming, advises Spiders to 'Stick together'

Two weeks is a long time for a football team to contemplate the recent past and upcoming challenges. Neither perspective seems uplifting for the University of Richmond.

Elon, which lost eight of its previous 13 games dating back to 2019, on Saturday beat the Spiders 20-7 at Robins Stadium, where UR failed to score despite having first-and-goal at the Phoenix 1, first-and-10 at the Phoenix 14, and first-and-goal at the Phoenix 2. All of those episodes occurred in the final 17 minutes, with UR down 20-7.

The Spiders (2-3, 0-2 CAA), who have dropped three consecutive games, next play on Oct. 16, when No. 3 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) visits. That’s followed by consecutive road tests (Stony Brook, New Hampshire). To qualify for the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Spiders may need to win their remaining six games.

“I said [to] everybody in that room, ‘Stick together,’” UR coach Russ Huesman said of his message to his players following Saturday’s defeat. “I said, ‘I’m sure there’s going to be a bunch of people that aren’t real fond of our team right now, aren’t real fond of me, upset with me and the coaches, upset with the players.’