Coach Russ Huesman senses criticism coming, advises Spiders to 'Stick together'

Two weeks is a long time for a football team to contemplate the recent past and upcoming challenges. Neither perspective seems uplifting for the University of Richmond.
Elon, which lost eight of its previous 13 games dating back to 2019, on Saturday beat the Spiders 20-7 at Robins Stadium, where UR failed to score despite having first-and-goal at the Phoenix 1, first-and-10 at the Phoenix 14, and first-and-goal at the Phoenix 2. All of those episodes occurred in the final 17 minutes, with UR down 20-7.
The Spiders (2-3, 0-2 CAA), who have dropped three consecutive games, next play on Oct. 16, when No. 3 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) visits. That’s followed by consecutive road tests (Stony Brook, New Hampshire). To qualify for the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Spiders may need to win their remaining six games.
“I said [to] everybody in that room, ‘Stick together,’” UR coach Russ Huesman said of his message to his players following Saturday’s defeat. “I said, ‘I’m sure there’s going to be a bunch of people that aren’t real fond of our team right now, aren’t real fond of me, upset with me and the coaches, upset with the players.’
“But I told our group, ‘It doesn’t make any difference what’s happening on the outside. It’s what happens in our room and with our group, and that’s all that matters.’ But I’m sure there are going to be a lot of people that are questioning whether we’ve got a good football team or not. I believe we do.”
With back-up quarterback Beau English starting vs. Elon in place of Joe Mancuso (broken right index finger), the Spiders' ideal setup involved an early lead and effective rushing throughout the afternoon, a combination that would take the pressure off English, a stronger runner than passer.
Richmond got the early lead – 7-0 – on its second possession, but did not generate consistent gains on the ground and fell behind, forcing English to pass far more than UR desired. He completed 21 of 42 for 193 yards. Huesman noted the inaccuracy of several English attempts.
Richmond rushed for 160 yards in a 21-10 loss at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25, and for 119 against Elon, which had been allowing an average of 186 rushing yards. The Phoenix repeatedly turned back UR runs during the Spiders’ three second-half trips inside the 10. Incompletions, a sack and an interception during those incursions also foiled Richmond.
“There’s no finger-pointing going on between offense, defense, kicking game, any of that stuff,” said Huesman. “Our room, that room, that locker room, with coaches included, need to stick together.”
It's unlikely that Mancuso, who underwent surgery, will recover in time to face JMU, according to Huesman. The bye week will allow the Spiders to bring back a few other starters who missed the Elon game because of injuries.
The list of improvement areas mostly includes, “Things that we know that we can do and we’ve done in the past,” said UR linebacker Tristan Wheeler. “I think our team as a whole is really, we’re beating ourselves. I don’t think anyone that we play is beating us. I think it’s all self-inflicted wounds.
“I think that’s the first step, just getting out of our own way.”
