Coach's gut shuffled deck: Spiders rely on one placekicker or another vs. Tribe

The University of Richmond’s placekicking plan seemed well defined last Saturday at Delaware. The Spiders were comfortable with a pair of kickers, Jake Larson for longer field-goal attempts, Andrew Lopez for shorter tries.

The coach’s gut shuffled the deck.

Richmond trailed 13-12 in the final 10 seconds and faced a fourth-and-seven at the Blue Hens’ 22. That set up a 39-yard FG try, which the UR staff in their pregame discussions matched to the range of Lopez.

Instead, Larson jogged onto the field.

“It was just a gut feeling, man. That was it. It was a gut feeling,” said Spiders coach Russ Huesman. “I just said, ‘Jake is going to bang this one.’ And that was the only reason I sent him out there.”

Larson did as Huesman predicted, giving Richmond a 15-13 lead at :04. UR won 21-13 when Delaware’s lateral-heavy, this-thing-is-going-in-reverse kickoff return ended with Spider Gio Seigler falling into the end zone for a TD while swiping the football from a Blue Hen.

In a win that put UR in position to win a CAA title and return to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, Lopez made field goals from 33 and 29 yards. Larson hit from 46, 48 and 39 yards during the Spiders' unusual five-FG day.

Larson was named FedEx Ground FCS national special teams player of the week.

Richmond (8-2, 6-1 CAA Football), ranked No. 11 in the FCS poll, entertains No. 8 William & Mary (9-1, 6-1) Saturday at noon with the conference championship on the line. The field-goal operations of UR and W&M very well may play pivotal roles. Each of the last five meetings of these rivals was determined by seven or fewer points.

The Spiders will enter the regular-season finale for both teams - and the 133rd game involving the programs (UR leads series 64-63-5) – with the same shared placekicking intention as last week.

“I know that’s pretty weird, to use two kickers,” Huesman said. “But you play with a two-deep defensive line, and you play with a couple of running backs. So, we’ll keep it that way. And both of those guys are really good with it.”

Larson, a redshirt junior, began the season as UR’s starter. He experienced a disheartening day in Richmond’s 30-27, two-overtime loss at Elon on Oct. 1. Larson missed a 42-yard FG attempt on regulation's final play. Also, he missed from 45 yards and his 48-yard try was blocked (he converted from 47 and 41 yards).

Larson, UR's placekicker since 2019, did not play in a 20-10 victory over Villanova Oct. 15 because of a hamstring injury suffered that week. Lopez, a redshirt sophomore back-up, hit a 31-yard field goal, giving UR a 17-10 lead with 6:04 left, and a 37-yarder to make it 20-10 with 1:12 left.

Lopez remained a dependable starter as Larson recovered from his injury.

“I think Andrew Lopez has earned the right to kick field goals in games. He’s made some big ones for us. I’m going to continue to let him kick extra points and short field goals,” Huesman said. “Jake can kick the 45-yarders and kick off for us.

“It keeps them both in the game. They both earned the right to be out there.”

Larson is eight for 13, with 10 attempts (five hits) from 40 yards or longer. Lopez is nine for 10, with two attempts (one hit) from 40 yards or longer.