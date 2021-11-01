Colby Ritten's injured knee closed Spiders playing career, opened coaching lane

Colby Ritten could find a comfortable chair and watch daily practices. He wouldn’t be the first player out for the season because of injury to do that.
The sixth-year senior prefers a more active role, and helping University of Richmond coaches sparked an interest on Ritten’s part. Coaching is a professional he intends to explore, which was not a consideration before an injured knee ended his college career as a defensive tackle.
Ritten, a resident of Orlando, Fla., was a three-season starter and captain heading into his final Spiders year, which never began because of the knee. It has not recovered as quickly as Ritten or Richmond’s medical staff had hoped, though lasting damage is highly unlikely. He missed the spring-semester season, and he's missing this fall, too.
“I’ve been around this game for so long. I love the game so much. I love the guys,” said Ritten. “I just don’t think I could just sit on the sideline and watch, or walk away from it. I just wanted to help out [the Spiders] as much as I could and just be around them as much as possible.”
UR coach Russ Huesman extended an offer to Ritten. He could become an unofficial member of the coaching staff. Ritten gratefully accepted. He helps direct the defensive linemen, is an inspiring spirit in the weight room, travels with the team, and spends game days in the press box charting alignments and plays.
“He’s a guy that’s going to be there for you no matter what, no matter what position he’s in,” said Richmond redshirt junior defensive lineman Aidan Murray. “He’s always there if you want to watch extra film or talk about football. In the weight room, he’s always getting us going.”
Sam Daniels, one of the Richmond assistant coaches who supervises defensive linemen, was out two days last week while welcoming a newborn to his family. Huesman felt confident enough in Ritten's ability and maturity to ask him to handle Daniels' responsibilities for a pair of practices.
This season’s experience has Ritten considering a future in coaching. For years he has been interested in a law-enforcement career. Now, he sees a coaching/teaching job, or just one in coaching, as a natural and appealing transition because “I’ve lived [football] my whole life."
He added, "I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve been doing out on the field with the guys. Being in this position has shown me a lot of things, and being able to help the guys has been really gratifying.”
Ritten seems the ideal kind of ex-player for a coaching position. His on-field accomplishments were not the result of remarkable physical superiority. Ritten played at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, and stood out because of his attention to detail and absorption of coaching instruction, he believes.
“I knew it. A lot of people knew it. I wasn’t the biggest guy. I wasn’t the fastest guy. I wasn’t the strongest guy,” said Ritten. “But I’ve got to give credit to all my past coaches and everyone who taught me football and all the technique and stuff.
"That really helped me out, and made me the player that I was.”
Notice, past tense. Ritten took no pleasure using it.
“I know it eats him up that he couldn’t play this year,” said Huesman, who lost a standout veteran player, but acquired a young and engaged coach. “He’s a fantastic person.”
The Spiders (3-5, 1-4 CAA) meet Towson (4-4, 3-2 CAA) Saturday at 2 p.m., on UR's homecoming.
