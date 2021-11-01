Colby Ritten's injured knee closed Spiders playing career, opened coaching lane

Colby Ritten could find a comfortable chair and watch daily practices. He wouldn’t be the first player out for the season because of injury to do that.

The sixth-year senior prefers a more active role, and helping University of Richmond coaches sparked an interest on Ritten’s part. Coaching is a professional he intends to explore, which was not a consideration before an injured knee ended his college career as a defensive tackle.

Ritten, a resident of Orlando, Fla., was a three-season starter and captain heading into his final Spiders year, which never began because of the knee. It has not recovered as quickly as Ritten or Richmond’s medical staff had hoped, though lasting damage is highly unlikely. He missed the spring-semester season, and he's missing this fall, too.

“I’ve been around this game for so long. I love the game so much. I love the guys,” said Ritten. “I just don’t think I could just sit on the sideline and watch, or walk away from it. I just wanted to help out [the Spiders] as much as I could and just be around them as much as possible.”