Collegiate grad Nkosi Budd working past 'almost' for role on Spiders' defensive line

Collegiate graduate Nkosi Budd wasn’t better than just about everybody in the University of Richmond’s football scrimmage Saturday at Robins Stadium. But the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive tackle played more than just about everybody.

That’s a start for this non-scholarship player seeking his first game action since 2019.

Budd’s senior season of 2020 at Collegiate was wiped out by the pandemic and he didn’t appear in a Spiders’ game last year as a true freshman. Defensive line in 2021 was one of UR’s premier units, and among its deepest.

“That defensive line made a gazillion plays,” said UR coach Russ Huesman.

The current group is light in numbers and inexperienced, a combination that leaves the door open for rising candidates such as Budd, who seemed to play a “gazillion” snaps during Saturday's activity.

“Trying to work, just trying to work my hardest,” said Budd. “Hopefully at some point, I’ll play this season, because I’ve been working for it. I don’t think anything should be given to you.”

If there’s a vacant space in Budd’s locker, to it he may want to tape a picture of Kobie Turner. Also a defensive tackle, Turner arrived at Richmond as a walk-on in 2017 and developed into a three-time All-CAA Football selection, first team twice. Turner played in 37 Spiders games with 27 consecutive starts, collecting 15 sacks among 33 tackles for losses.

Turner, a 6-3 290-pounder who came to UR weighing 230, is now preparing for his final college season at Wake Forest, to which he transferred following last year. Turner long ago went through the same acclimation period that Budd encountered.

“College football, it’s more than you can imagine. Everybody was a top guy on their high-school team,” said Budd. “So you’re playing against those guys every day. Everybody has something to prove to each other, to themselves.”

Richmond’s finest defensive tackle, 6-4, 297-pound Aidan Murray, suffered an Achilles heel injury prior to the start of summer camp and will not play this season. Without many other options, Huesman and staff shifted 6-4, 290-pound Carsen Stocklinski from offensive line, where he played last season, to defensive tackle. He started Saturday.

“He’s progressing, he’s getting better,” Huesman said of Stocklinski. “But he’s a redshirt freshman … We think he’s going to be able to get it done.

“We’ve got to be creative in how we generate our pass rush. And then if (opponents) run the ball, just try and stay in gaps and let the linebackers make plays. We won’t be anywhere near as dynamic like we were last year. But if we put our head in the gap and (stay in) pass-rush lanes, we’ll be fine.”

Because of the physical requirements of the position, defensive line demands a rotation of players to avoid significant performance drop-off. Budd’s heavy workload Saturday suggests he’s being auditioned for a potential role.

He had a couple of tackles and nearly came up with an interception. Budd broke through the line, closed in on the quarterback, and knocked down a short pass with both hands.

“Almost. It’s those little things. It’s the ‘almosts,’” he said. “You’ve got to hop over that barrier of ‘almost’ and get to the finish line.”