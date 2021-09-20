Comeback from second knee surgery requires more of Spider Nick Sherod, who's giving it

“Realistically, this rehab has been a lot different in a lot of ways than the first time,” said Sherod, who has scored 1,192 points and has started since his freshman season. “The injury was a lot less severe the first time. And the first time, I knew I was going to come back and play.”

Because Sherod did not think he’d be returning for a sixth year, he didn’t dedicate himself to physical conditioning when he worked through the rehab process following last October’s injury.

“I kind of let myself get out of shape. I really wasn’t doing much of anything,” he said.

Sherod decided in April that he would return to hoops. He weighed about 255 pounds. On Monday, Sherod said his weight was 215, a reduction rooted in a spring and summer of challenging conditioning.

“I had to cover a lot more ground in a shorter amount of time,” Sherod said of returning from the second injury.

The first rehab taught Sherod to take it slowly, be patient, and celebrate minor achievements, such as being able to walk without a crutch or cane, being able to jog, or being able to slowly push off the injured leg. He lives with those lessons through the second rehab.