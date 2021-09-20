Comeback from second knee surgery requires more of Spider Nick Sherod, who's giving it

This one requires more. More rehabilitation. More sweat. More commitment.
Nick Sherod said Monday that he has been willing to give more as he returns from his second serious knee injury. When the University of Richmond basketball team starts practices soon, Sherod expects to be involved in all activities.
“My body feels good,” said the 6-foot-4 guard from St. Christopher’s. “I feel like I’ll be a better player. I feel like I’ll be a different player as well. I think I’m going to be in much better shape.
"The first time I got hurt, I was able to come back and be an effective player, and I feel like this time it’s not going to be any different. But obviously, there were more obstacles and stuff.”
Sherod suffered his first knee injury on Nov. 25, 2018, a torn left ACL that cost him the rest of the season. He came back and played well in 2019-20, averaging 12.7 points while leading the A-10 in 3-point percentage (43.8, 10th nationally) for the 24-7 Spiders.
Richmond’s potential trip to the NCAA tournament evaporated with the March onset of the global health crisis.
Sherod injured his right knee last October 15, and missed the entire season. Though the NCAA allowed another year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Sherod initially didn’t express any interest. He figured he was done as a player, especially since this second injury involved not only a torn ACL, but additional torn ligaments.
“Realistically, this rehab has been a lot different in a lot of ways than the first time,” said Sherod, who has scored 1,192 points and has started since his freshman season. “The injury was a lot less severe the first time. And the first time, I knew I was going to come back and play.”
Because Sherod did not think he’d be returning for a sixth year, he didn’t dedicate himself to physical conditioning when he worked through the rehab process following last October’s injury.
“I kind of let myself get out of shape. I really wasn’t doing much of anything,” he said.
Sherod decided in April that he would return to hoops. He weighed about 255 pounds. On Monday, Sherod said his weight was 215, a reduction rooted in a spring and summer of challenging conditioning.
“I had to cover a lot more ground in a shorter amount of time,” Sherod said of returning from the second injury.
The first rehab taught Sherod to take it slowly, be patient, and celebrate minor achievements, such as being able to walk without a crutch or cane, being able to jog, or being able to slowly push off the injured leg. He lives with those lessons through the second rehab.
“Appreciating the small stuff,” he said. “A lot of times, not just in basketball but in life, you kind of just get too focused on the big picture. Enjoy small victories.”
Sherod, 23, is pursuing his master’s in teaching education, and intends to eventually teach English. He may coach. First, he hopes to become an outstanding teacher.
There’s no rush to get back to the court, just like his second hoops comeback.
“If I had a game tomorrow, I’d be able to play. But we’re taking it slow,” Sherod said. “The goal is not necessarily to be 100% now, it’s more to be absolutely ready when the season starts.”
The Spiders open Nov. 9 against visiting North Carolina Central.
