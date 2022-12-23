'Command' projected as next developmental step for Spider Jason Nelson

“Command” is the word University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney used when assessing the first dozen college games of his starting point guard, John Marshall High alum Jason Nelson.

Mooney senses that Nelson, who averages 10.5 points and 3 assists, has the savvy and ability to play a leadership role as a redshirt freshman. And Mooney looks for that as the next development step in Nelson’s young career.

“The one thing that I really want him to continue to improve on is his command of the game, command of us on offense and on defense,” Mooney said. “That’s what our greatest point guards – and there's a good line of them – have had. They’ve just had command of the game, whether they finished the game with a lot of points or not.”

Mooney referred to the string of quality point guards he has coached at Richmond since he was hired in 2005: Kevin Anderson, Cedrick Lindsay, Kendall Anthony, ShawnDre’ Jones, and Jacob Gilyard.

“They’ve had command, just because that’s the most natural position to have to do that. I think Jason’s growing that way, and it’s not the easiest thing, when it’s your first season, to do,” Mooney said.

“But I think he has been a point guard, a very successful point guard, his whole life, and he just needs to continue to come along in that, and then I think all of the statistics will take care of themselves.

“It’s so hard to be a guard in college … There are just so many things you’re responsible for, and we really want him to be aggressive and try to score. That requires that much more of you."

Gilyard ended his run as a five-year starter on the Spiders’ 2022 A-10 championship team, and tutored Nelson through last season’s redshirt year. The two have stayed in regular contact as Gilyard, now with the Memphis Grizzlies G League team (Memphis Hustle), continues to offer Nelson advice.

“He’s a big brother to me. I look up to him,” said the 5-foot-10 Nelson, the 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year at John Marshall. “All last year he helped me and this year, he’s helping me out still. I appreciate him for that.”

There have been stretches during which Nelson has played like a college veteran who can effectively defend and successfully run an offense, take the ball to the basket, and hit 3s. There have also been times he makes mistakes first-year players typically make. Nelson is by no means overwhelmed in Division I hoops.

“Jason Nelson is a great player and he’s going to be an even better player,” said Matt Grace, UR’s fifth-year forward. “It’s always tough for a freshman, never mind a freshman point guard, to have to come in and have to run this offense. Any offense, really, it’s tough for a freshman point guard.

“He’s done really well so far and he’s only going to get better as the season progresses and he gets even more comfortable with the step up in play.”

The Spiders (6-6) face Coppin State at the Robins Center on Wednesday night after Richmond’s players take a few days off for the holiday break.

"Most guys will get a workout in,” Mooney said of the Spiders while at their homes. “But if they don’t and they want to rest their bodies, I think that’s fine, too. We’ll come back and we’ll give ourselves enough time to get ready for the next one.”