Competition brings out 'dog' in versatile Spider sophomore Marcus Randolph

The NCAA made a recruiting rule change just in time for Marcus Randolph and the University of Richmond.

Randolph was a high-school junior in 2019-20 and that year for the first time, juniors were allowed to make official recruiting visits. The 6-foot-5 wing who was playing in the Philadelphia area visited UR during the fall of 2019.

That was the one and only official visit Randolph took before the pandemic hit. On-campus recruiting was suspended throughout the summer of 2020 and his senior season of 2020-21.

“That was 90% of the deciding factor, just being comfortable with the area, just jelling with the guys over that short period of time,” Randolph said his choice to become a Spider.

Randolph, now a sophomore, emerged this season as a valuable rotation component for the Spiders (7-7, 0-1 A-10), who host George Washington (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a game that is available only on ESPN+.

The ball seems to move more fluidly and the Spiders’ energy level rises when Randolph (13 mpg, 2.9 ppg) is on the floor. He has hit 8 of 15 3-point attempts, and UR coach Chris Mooney said of Randolph, “he's tough enough and physical enough to bang with big guys, and quick enough to guard on the perimeter."

Said Randolph, known for on-court spirit: “I don’t call it ‘energy.’ I call it ‘being a dog.’ It’s just going out there every day knowing that this opportunity could be my last and trying to make the best out of every opportunity I’m given.”

When starting point guard Jason Nelson picked up two fouls in the first three minutes at George Mason Saturday, Randolph was the reserve Mooney inserted to keep the Spiders steady. Randolph did. The teams were tied at halftime in a game Richmond lost 62-58.

Randolph’s journey to Division I basketball involved a lot of driving. He transferred from his area high school in Willingboro, N.J., to Archbishop Wood in Philadelphia's northern suburbs to play in a more competitive environment for two years. That involved a daily, one-way commute of 45 to 60 minutes, according to Randolph, “depending on the traffic that day.”

The setup promoted time management, said Randolph, which helped him mature.

When Richmond became a college option, the Spiders’ A-10 affiliation was attractive to Randolph, with his Philadelphia connection and appreciation of the league. His family can watch games at La Salle and Saint Joseph’s, each an A-10 member, and some of Randolph’s former AAU teammates compete in the league.

“The A-10 was always where I wanted to be at,” said Randolph.

UR's incoming class last year included Randolph, the 5-10 Nelson, 6-4 Malcom Dread and 6-7 Aidan Noyes. All but Randolph elected to redshirt in a season when UR featured several veteran players and won the A-10 title.

“My decision was basically off confidence and how I was progressing throughout the offseason last year, and just basically seeing who was around me, what teammates were going to be active that year, who I had to compete with for a spot,” said Randolph.

Randolph played in nine games (29 minutes) as a true freshman. That experience served as a launching pad for this season, in his estimation. He said he acquired “a sense of awareness for how fast the game is played and how physical the game is played.” He added he also benefited from meaningful repetitions at practice as an active player.

The Spiders on Wednesday night will contend with the A-10’s player of the week. GW senior guard James Bishop (22 ppg, 5 apg), a Baltimore resident who began his college career at LSU, scored 40 in a 97-87 win at Loyola Chicago Saturday. Bishop, a 6-2 lefty, scored 29 after halftime and made eight free throws in the final minute.