Connor Crabtree, Spiders have fingers crossed for 'smooth sailing' in health department

Connor Crabtree kept his number. Triskaidekaphobia, fear or avoidance of No. 13, clearly is not an issue for the University of Richmond guard with a star-crossed past as a Spider.

Crabtree, a 6-foot-6 redshirt junior, dealt with a surgery on each hip soon after transferring from Tulane in May of 2019. While rehabilitating, he sat out his first season at UR. Crabtree missed the first four games of last season with a groin injury, played in four games, and then was diagnosed with stress fractures in his right foot. That ended his year.

“Hasn’t been too smooth sailing,” said Crabtree, a resident of Hillsborough, N.C., who made 15 starts as a Tulane freshman.

Those hip surgeries required the use of crutches for more than a month, and involved a long recuperation process.

“It was stop and go from there,” Crabtree said Monday, his 22nd birthday. “Definitely very frustrating.”

The groin issues and the foot problems in some ways could have been related to Crabtree’s comeback from the hips surgeries, he believes. Maybe he pushed a bit too hard while recovering, and that mixed with some bad luck, Crabtree suggested Monday. With the series of injuries, he wasn’t sure if he would suit up again.