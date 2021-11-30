Conversation about Spiders' experience shades growth of 6-5 sophomore guard Dji Bailey

Mooney said Bailey “is going to be great, his athleticism, his sense for the game, his defense.”

When Bailey’s college career is done, he may look back at two games against Mississippi State as mileposts. With guard Blake Francis and forward Grant Golden unavailable because of injuries for the March 25 NIT quarterfinal against MSU, Bailey scored 5 in 19 minutes, an expanded role in Richmond’s 68-67 defeat.

His freshman year was slow in starting, and limited in preparation, because of a broken right wrist suffered during the summer.

“Going into the weight room and everything, I can give it my hardest without thinking about my wrist,” Bailey said of this year compared to last. “I think the biggest thing going into this year is just about my confidence.”

Saturday's game against Mississippi State was the finest of Bailey's young college career, perhaps a pivot point signaling more meaningful contributions soon ahead.

Bailey was 5-11 as a high-school sophomore, a ball-handling guard. He retained that ball-handling ability as he grew to 6-5 by his senior year.