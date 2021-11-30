Conversation about Spiders' experience shades growth of 6-5 sophomore guard Dji Bailey

Dji Bailey ran into former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning in the Bahamas last week.
Bailey is a sophomore guard at the University of Richmond, which was participating in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship along with Maryland, where Manning is an assistant coach.
They spoke briefly, according to Bailey, as their paths crossed near the Baha Mar Convention Center, the four-team tournament’s competition setting.
“Just catching up,” said Bailey.
UR’s program owes Manning an expression of gratitude for Bailey’s affiliation with the Spiders. The 6-foot-5 Bailey signed with Manning and Wake Forest. Bailey asked for his release when Manning was dismissed in April of 2020 after six seasons. Wake Forest granted Bailey's request, and when he explored the possibility of Richmond, Bailey received an endorsement of the Spiders from Manning.
"We were very fortunate that it happened," UR coach Chris Mooney said of Bailey's availability. Georgia Tech and Butler also called about Bailey after he reopened his recruitment, according to Rob Salter, Bailey's coach at Greenfield School in Wilson, N.C.
The early-season conversation about Richmond naturally involves the Spiders’ unprecedented experience, with two sixth-year players and two more in their fifth years. That narrative shades the growth of Bailey, who scored a career-high 10 in UR’s 82-71 overtime loss to Mississippi State in the Bahamas Saturday.
Mooney said Bailey “is going to be great, his athleticism, his sense for the game, his defense.”
When Bailey’s college career is done, he may look back at two games against Mississippi State as mileposts. With guard Blake Francis and forward Grant Golden unavailable because of injuries for the March 25 NIT quarterfinal against MSU, Bailey scored 5 in 19 minutes, an expanded role in Richmond’s 68-67 defeat.
His freshman year was slow in starting, and limited in preparation, because of a broken right wrist suffered during the summer.
“Going into the weight room and everything, I can give it my hardest without thinking about my wrist,” Bailey said of this year compared to last. “I think the biggest thing going into this year is just about my confidence.”
Saturday's game against Mississippi State was the finest of Bailey's young college career, perhaps a pivot point signaling more meaningful contributions soon ahead.
Bailey was 5-11 as a high-school sophomore, a ball-handling guard. He retained that ball-handling ability as he grew to 6-5 by his senior year.
Richmond (3-4) comes off back-to-back losses to Maryland and Mississippi State and plays Wednesday night at Wofford (5-2), which won 68-65 at Georgia Sunday. The Terriers, picked to finish fifth among 10 in the Southern Conference coaches preseason poll, are 4-0 at home and have a balanced offensive group led by the 16.4-point average of 6-3 sophomore Max Klasmit.
The Spiders outscored Wofford 6-0 in the final 1:10 to win 77-72 at the Robins Center last December.
After dealing with a Wofford team that comes off a win on the court of a Power Five opponent, Richmond plays Sunday at Northern Iowa, which won 90-80 Saturday at St. Bonaventure, ranked No. 16 at the time. The Bonnies are A-10 defending champions and unanimous favorites in the league's preseason poll formulated on the basis of voting by coaches and select media members.
Note: Wednesday's Richmond-Wofford game is available on ESPN+.
