Cornell grad quickly fit in with Spiders, who closed 'fall ball' with Friday scrimmage

The University of Richmond’s last outstanding tight end was a 6-foot-4, 245-pound transfer. Garrett Hudson began his college career at North Carolina. He was named All-CAA as a Spiders’ senior in 2017.

Another tight end, 6-4, 243-pound John Fitzgerald, came to Richmond during the offseason from Cornell, and he reminds UR coach Russ Huesman of Hudson, who participated in the 2018 NFL preseason camp of Washington.

After UR completed “fall ball” with a scrimmage Friday afternoon at Robins Stadium, Huesman said of Fitzgerald, “You can see he’s a very seasoned football player. We’re thrilled to have him. Great pass-catcher. Runs routes well. Does a nice job blocking. And he picked up the offense very quickly.”

That last compliment is no shocker, though Fitzgerald didn’t arrive at UR until the end of July due to delays caused by the pandemic. He earned an Ivy League degree (communications), and is pursuing a master’s of business administration at Richmond.

Fitzgerald has two fall seasons of eligibility remaining because of NCAA rules adjusted in response to COVID-19. He heads into the winter as a starter.