Cornell grad quickly fit in with Spiders, who closed 'fall ball' with Friday scrimmage

The University of Richmond’s last outstanding tight end was a 6-foot-4, 245-pound transfer. Garrett Hudson began his college career at North Carolina. He was named All-CAA as a Spiders’ senior in 2017.
Another tight end, 6-4, 243-pound John Fitzgerald, came to Richmond during the offseason from Cornell, and he reminds UR coach Russ Huesman of Hudson, who participated in the 2018 NFL preseason camp of Washington.
After UR completed “fall ball” with a scrimmage Friday afternoon at Robins Stadium, Huesman said of Fitzgerald, “You can see he’s a very seasoned football player. We’re thrilled to have him. Great pass-catcher. Runs routes well. Does a nice job blocking. And he picked up the offense very quickly.”
That last compliment is no shocker, though Fitzgerald didn’t arrive at UR until the end of July due to delays caused by the pandemic. He earned an Ivy League degree (communications), and is pursuing a master’s of business administration at Richmond.
Fitzgerald has two fall seasons of eligibility remaining because of NCAA rules adjusted in response to COVID-19. He heads into the winter as a starter.
Fitzgerald missed parts of two Cornell seasons due to injuries, but finished his senior year with 20 catches for 226 yards, and made honorable mention all-Ivy League. Coming out of the Gilman School in Baltimore, where he also starred in baseball and started in basketball, Fitzgerald weighed 210 pounds. Richmond and other CAA schools didn’t recruit him. Fitzgerald considered Columbia, Princeton and Yale before selecting Cornell.
When it came to determining a destination as a graduate transfer, Fitzgerald said he viewed Richmond as "the perfect place," and UR's staff demonstrated strong interest this time around.
“It’s a great group of guys. I feel right at home,” Fitzgerald said.
For the Spiders, Friday's scrimmage was the last of 15 sessions the NCAA permitted programs that aren’t playing games in 2020. The White defeated the Blue 17-14 behind a couple of electrifying runs from Milan Howard, a 5-11, 185-pound redshirt sophomore from Charlotte who was part of the tailback rotation in 2019.
“I think more than anything, it was fun for our guys to get to do this, and that was the reason we came out here and did this,” said Huesman. “It’s been a long summer. It’s been a long school year.”
The Spiders soon start a break that runs through Jan. 8. They’ll receive strength-and-conditioning programs to follow at their homes, and “we expect them to come back in great shape and be ready to go,” said Huesman.
Richmond has six CAA games scheduled for the spring semester — two each with William & Mary, James Madison and Elon — from March 6 to April 10. The FCS playoffs, with 16 qualifiers rather than the usual 24, proceed subsequently.
