Dalton Young is the latest multisport athlete to star for Spiders lacrosse

The University of Richmond Division I men’s lacrosse program is in its eighth year. The Spiders on Saturday play at Virginia, which is in its 92nd season of lacrosse.

Despite the age difference, Richmond has it own firm and growing tradition. The Spiders love their multisport athletes.

Several of the Spiders’ best players came to UR with extensive experience in other sports. The top scorers in program history are Teddy Hatfield (2016-19), and senior Ryan Lanchbury. Both played hockey as well as lacrosse in high school. Coach Dan Chemotti believes most hockey players learn how to effectively operate in congested areas, which helps a great deal in lacrosse.

Several years ago, Chemotti became convinced that a defenseman from Cincinnati, Ryan Berning, could play for Richmond based on the athleticism Berning displayed as a defensive back in a football video. Berning became a UR starter.

Brendan Hynes, was a 6-foot-3 football and basketball standout in high school in Mahopac, N.Y., and developed into the 2015 Southern Conference defensive player of the year at Richmond.