Dalton Young is the latest multisport athlete to star for Spiders lacrosse

The University of Richmond Division I men’s lacrosse program is in its eighth year. The Spiders on Saturday play at Virginia, which is in its 92nd season of lacrosse.
Despite the age difference, Richmond has it own firm and growing tradition. The Spiders love their multisport athletes.
Several of the Spiders’ best players came to UR with extensive experience in other sports. The top scorers in program history are Teddy Hatfield (2016-19), and senior Ryan Lanchbury. Both played hockey as well as lacrosse in high school. Coach Dan Chemotti believes most hockey players learn how to effectively operate in congested areas, which helps a great deal in lacrosse.
Several years ago, Chemotti became convinced that a defenseman from Cincinnati, Ryan Berning, could play for Richmond based on the athleticism Berning displayed as a defensive back in a football video. Berning became a UR starter.
Brendan Hynes, was a 6-foot-3 football and basketball standout in high school in Mahopac, N.Y., and developed into the 2015 Southern Conference defensive player of the year at Richmond.
"If a guy at a young age is just going to concentrate on one sport, the sport of lacrosse, they might hit their peak a little earlier," said Chemotti, who grew up as a multisport athlete and played lacrosse at Duke. "They might miss opportunities to be exposed to different types of coaches. They might miss opportunities where they could be exposed to high-pressure game situations.
"And lacrosse is such a unique combination of a variety of sports. You've got skill related to hockey. You've got concepts related to basketball. You've got physical aspects related to football, the endurance related to soccer …The amount of advantages goes on and on and on."
That brings us to Dalton Young, a 6-0, 195-pound sophomore attack from John Champe High in Loudoun County. Young, Richmond’s leading goal-scorer (21), was a three-sport captain at John Champe, starting in football and basketball in addition to lacrosse. Chemotti very much appreciates Young’s athleticism and competitive nature, which may have been formed before he reached John Champe.
Young grew up with a multisport-playing younger brother, Brandon, who is a freshman defenseman in the Christopher Newport lacrosse program.
“We both started playing lacrosse in like sixth or seventh grade. He’s part of the reason why I’m here today,” said Young. “We’ve motivated each other. He’s my best friend. It has made who I’ve become.”
When the Northeast gets a week of late-October inclement weather, Chemotti believes it's unlikely a young athlete who plays only lacrosse will go outside and practice his shooting. If that same young athlete plays football, he'll be involved rain or shine in practice that helps develop toughness and his overall skill set.
The Spiders (4-3), ranked No. 20, have played No. 9 Virginia (7-2) six times and the Cavaliers haven’t lost. Most memorable was the first game in UR lacrosse history, on Feb. 8, 2014, before 4,249 at Robins Stadium. UVA, then No. 7, won 13-12, a result that announced it wouldn’t take the Spiders long to establish a national-caliber program.
This season, Richmond is 3-0 in Southern Conference competition after losing three of its first four in nonconference play, to No. 10 Loyola, No. 2 North Carolina, and No. 1 Duke.
“We play a lot of young guys, and only having seven games last year (because of the pandemic), being able to play those games coming into conference really had a big effect,” said Young. “Right now we’re playing the best we have as a team.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor