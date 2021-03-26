Dalton Young, Spiders stay hot, flex SoCon lacrosse muscles against High Point

“In the last few games, we’re a little closer to what we’re used to,” he said.

Richmond was picked as the favorite in the SoCon preseason poll, and High Point was projected as the second-place finisher. The Panthers lost to Duke, No. 9 Virginia, and to North Carolina twice.

“Our coach always tells us there are no big games. This week we were just focused on us, preparing like we always do,” said Young. “We knew coming into this game that if we played Richmond lacrosse that we were going to come out with the win.”

UR has won the last two conference championships. Friday’s victory gives the Spiders the advantage for the top seed in the four-team SoCon tournament, which will be played at Robins Stadium May 5 and May 7. The top seed plays the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed plays the No. 3 seed.

High Point (14.5 gpg) and Richmond (12.2 gpg) came together Friday as the SoCon’s top two scoring teams, with the Panthers ranking No. 14 nationally among 65 teams. Richmond scored eight of the game’s first nine goals and led 10-4 at halftime.