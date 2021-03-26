Dalton Young, Spiders stay hot, flex SoCon lacrosse muscles against High Point

The 80-second shot clock slipped to single digits on this fourth-quarter possession. The University of Richmond had to get something moving toward the goal, and quickly, against High Point Friday evening at Robins Stadium.
The right man had the ball. Sophomore attack Dalton Young swept in from the left wing, wound up and hit the net for his sixth goal of Richmond’s 17-10 win. This scoring opportunity was all Young, but he benefited throughout the game from sharp passing, particularly from Ryan Lanchbury (three goals, four assists). Defenses are required to heavily shade Lanchbury and also pay attention to 6-foot-4 Richie Connell.
“Everyone is making my job look easy. All I have to do is finish,” said Young, who has 16 goals in three Southern Conference games.
Richmond struggled to make a memorable mark through the nonconference portion of its schedule. The Spiders have experienced no such difficulty in SoCon games. UR (4-3, 3-0 SoCon), ranked No. 20, held High Point (2-5, 1-1 SoCon), one of the nation’s better scoring teams, to five goals below its average.
The Spiders early this season lost to No. 10 Loyola, No. 2 North Carolina and No. 1 Duke. They entered Friday’s game with a 2-0 SoCon record following commanding wins at VMI (23-6) and Bellarmine (17-5). A more collective effort has been the common denominator in improvement, according to UR coach Dan Chemotti.
“In the last few games, we’re a little closer to what we’re used to,” he said.
Richmond was picked as the favorite in the SoCon preseason poll, and High Point was projected as the second-place finisher. The Panthers lost to Duke, No. 9 Virginia, and to North Carolina twice.
“Our coach always tells us there are no big games. This week we were just focused on us, preparing like we always do,” said Young. “We knew coming into this game that if we played Richmond lacrosse that we were going to come out with the win.”
UR has won the last two conference championships. Friday’s victory gives the Spiders the advantage for the top seed in the four-team SoCon tournament, which will be played at Robins Stadium May 5 and May 7. The top seed plays the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed plays the No. 3 seed.
High Point (14.5 gpg) and Richmond (12.2 gpg) came together Friday as the SoCon’s top two scoring teams, with the Panthers ranking No. 14 nationally among 65 teams. Richmond scored eight of the game’s first nine goals and led 10-4 at halftime.
“It probably set the tone,” Chemotti said of the Spiders’ first-half defense. He hadn’t been satisfied with the way Richmond started previous SoCon games on defense, and made sure that message was received before High Point’s visit.
“We challenged our guys a little bit,” said Chemotti. “We told them, ‘Fellas, game starts, we’ve got to be ready to play. Can’t ease into this.’ The guys did a great job of that today.”
The Spiders play at No. 9 Virginia (6-2) next Saturday at 5 p.m. Richmond and UVA have met six times since UR launched its Division I program in 2014, with the Cavaliers winning all six.
