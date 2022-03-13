Dance, man! Spiders claim A-10 championship with rugged win over Davidson

WASHINGTON - Empty possessions - a turnover here, a missed shot there - appeared as though they would scuttled the University of Richmond's Sunday quest for an A-10 championship at Capital One Arena.

Then UR came up clutch when needed at the end, defeating Davidson 64-62 behind 26 points from Jacob Gilyard and 16 from forward Tyler Burton in a very physical final.

UR's 6-foot-9 Matt Grace powered through his defender for a 3-point play that gave the Spiders a 63-62 lead with 19.1 seconds left. Teammate Grant Golden rushed to Grace after the bucket and grabbed him by the jersey lapels and shook him.

Davidson called timeout and guard Foster Loyer missed a 3 with six seconds left. Gilyard hit the first of two free throws at :2.9. Davidson rebounded the miss and called timeout down 64-62. The Wildcats, after a timeout, threw the ball to midcourt and called another timeout with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Michael Jones' 3-pointer was strongly contested by Andre Gustavson at the horn and fell way short. UR (23-12) is headed to the NCAA tournament as the A-10's automatic qualifier.

This was Richmond’s first appearance in the A-10 final since the Spiders won the 2011 championship, its lone title since joining the league in 2001, before Sunday. The Spiders secured their 10th trip to the NCAA tournament. Davidson looked like it was headed for the NCAA tournament regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

The sixth-seeded Spiders were playing their fourth game in four days. Top-seeded was playing its third game in three days.

Go back and examine the UR-Davidson hoops history while UR’s Chris Mooney (17th year) and Davidson’s Bob McKillop (33rd year) have been calling the shots and you’ll find mostly aesthetically pleasing games with a lot of points. Both coaches emphasize the 3-pointer, passing, cutting, and flow.

“They’re always moving. That’s hard to guard, you know?” Saint Louis’ Terrence Hargrove said after the Wildcats eliminated the Billikens in Saturday’s semifinals. Mooney, on the Wildcats: "They play a terrific style. They can attract good players and their guys improve while they're there. ... I couldn't think more highly of a program."

The Spiders and Wildcats met once during the regular season, with Davidson winning 87-84 at the Robins Center on a Michael Jones 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Sunday’s game was a nothing-easy affair, for obvious reasons. Davidson led 26-25 at halftime. The Wildcats got an unexpected boost from from 6-9 New Zealand resident Sam Mennenga (18 points), who hit five 3s. He had made seven (21 attempts) previously this season and was averaging 7.8 points before Sunday.

The Spiders, who took an 11-2 lead, were dragging down for part of the first half without Burton, who picked up fouls on an illegal screen and for getting a touch too physical while receiving a pass.

That offensive "flow" arrived early in the second half, when there was a 1:45 stretch that included five 3s. But for the most part, this was a highly physical game with the fouls to match.