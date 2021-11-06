Darius Reynolds collects 4.5 of Spiders 7 sacks in 28-17 homecoming win over Towson

Reynolds also applied the pressure that caused an errant pass intercepted by linebacker Tristan Wheeler with about four minutes remaining. Reynolds attributed his impact to coaching he's received and the competitive nature of Richmond's defensive linemen.

Footwork helped him collect sacks up the middle, according to Reynolds, and when the Tigers replaced Ferguson with the more mobile Vincent Amendola, Reynolds said he adjusted his focus on rushing roll-outs.

"They're doing a great job inside," Reynolds said of UR's interior defensive lineman. "Great day, obviously ... People were all over the place. It happened so quick, guys making plays. Can't keep up with it too much. Obviously, it was a lot of fun."

The Spiders led 21-10 at halftime after the two defensive touchdowns, and 21-17 entering the fourth quarter. UR sealed it on a 54-yard run by freshman tailback Jerry Garcia, who took a late pitch from quarterback Joe Mancuso on an option play and swept around left end for the score with about nine minutes remaining.

Richmond (4-5, 2-4 CAA) has won two straight after losing five straight. Towson (4-5, 3-3 CAA) has lost twice in Virginia (40-14 at William & Mary on Oct. 23), and returns to play at James Madison on Nov. 20 in JMU’s final CAA game.