Darius Reynolds collects 4.5 of Spiders 7 sacks in 28-17 homecoming win over Towson

Darius Reynold’s handprints were all over the University of Richmond’s 28-17 homecoming win over Towson Saturday at Robins Stadium.
Reynolds, a defensive end who's a graduate student, had four-and-a-half sacks, a total UR coach Russ Huesman recognized as "a year for a lot of guys."
Reynolds was the cause of three Towson turnovers, and the reason UR, which finished with seven sacks among nine tackles for losses, scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Kobie Turner scored while seated. UR’s defensive tackle recovered a fumble in the end zone. Reynolds sacked Towson quarterback Chris Ferguson, and forced the fumble Turner picked up.
Tyler Dressler reverted to his running-back days at Covington High. Dressler, a Spiders linebacker, made cuts like the ball-carrier he once was while returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown. Reynolds was in Ferguson’s face with pressure, which caused his pass to go right to Dressler.
"Obviously, to score twice on defense was huge and obviously we needed it today," said Huesman. "I think we probably gave up too many yards [341], more than we like to give up, but we'll give up a few yards to score a couple of touchdowns and create the turnovers.
"So, awful proud of our defensive guys. I think they did a tremendous job."
Reynolds also applied the pressure that caused an errant pass intercepted by linebacker Tristan Wheeler with about four minutes remaining. Reynolds attributed his impact to coaching he's received and the competitive nature of Richmond's defensive linemen.
Footwork helped him collect sacks up the middle, according to Reynolds, and when the Tigers replaced Ferguson with the more mobile Vincent Amendola, Reynolds said he adjusted his focus on rushing roll-outs.
"They're doing a great job inside," Reynolds said of UR's interior defensive lineman. "Great day, obviously ... People were all over the place. It happened so quick, guys making plays. Can't keep up with it too much. Obviously, it was a lot of fun."
The Spiders led 21-10 at halftime after the two defensive touchdowns, and 21-17 entering the fourth quarter. UR sealed it on a 54-yard run by freshman tailback Jerry Garcia, who took a late pitch from quarterback Joe Mancuso on an option play and swept around left end for the score with about nine minutes remaining.
Richmond (4-5, 2-4 CAA) has won two straight after losing five straight. Towson (4-5, 3-3 CAA) has lost twice in Virginia (40-14 at William & Mary on Oct. 23), and returns to play at James Madison on Nov. 20 in JMU’s final CAA game.
"They're playing for each other right now," Huesman said of the Spiders, no longer in contention for a CAA title or FCS playoff spot. "We want to play as hard as we can, as well as we can for these next two games ... We've got a bunch of guys that aren't ever going to play football again. Darius Reynolds is one of them."
The UR defensive influence on this game was no shock to those who have been following the Spiders this season and recalled that they had six sacks in last Saturdays 35-21 win at New Hampshire. Saturday, Richmond topped that.
"Any time you can score on defense, it's huge. I think that's really what sets defenses apart from being good to being great," said Reynolds. "We've got a great group on the defensive side of the ball."
Notes: The Tigers placekicker was Keegan Vaughan, a freshman from Thomas Jefferson High. He made a 24-yarder and missed a 47-yarder … The Spiders welcome Delaware to Robins Stadium for a CAA game Saturday, and then the Spiders close their season at William & Mary on Nov. 20.
