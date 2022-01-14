Davidson drops Spiders with late-game 3 from Michael Jones, who hit eight of them, scored 29

Allow Davidson run its stuff and lose.
The University of Richmond needed to change the flow Friday night at the Robins Center, and did with defensive pressure that threw off the Wildcats’ timing, caused turnovers, and forced them to go with a smaller lineup while fighting the shot clock. That was the second-half stretch during which the Spiders made their move.
They failed to sustain it. Davidson regathered rhythm to win 87-84 on Michael Jones’ eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3.3 seconds left. Spider Jacob Gilyard’s 35-footer was off at the buzzer. Gilyard finished with 28 points (five 3s).
Richmond (10-7, 1-3 A-10) missed five straight shots to go from up 79-78 with three minutes left to down 84-79 with 43 seconds remaining. The Spiders tied it behind Tyler Burton’s 3-pointer and Nathan Cayo’s follow. Jones was well-covered by Cayo when he hit the tie-breaking 3.
Each team reached double-figures in 3s. UR had 12 and Davidson (14-2, 4-0 A-10), a winner of 13 straight games, made 13, and shot 54%.
Jones, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior averaging 12 points, hit his first seven 3-pointers and scored 20 in the first half, finishing with 29.
This was a great opportunity for the Spiders to take a step forward in A-10 competition and in the NCAA NET rankings, which to a great extent determine at-large invitations to the NCAA tournament. Davidson came in rated No. 38, the highest of A-10 teams, and UR was No. 105, sixth among A-10 teams. Get into the 40s to feel decent about your at-large chances.
Hitting 9 of 14 3-point attempts in the first half gave Davidson a 47-39 lead at the break and presented the Spiders with a defensive conundrum. It wasn’t as if the Wildcats were solely hunting 3s. They shot 67% before halftime. UR made 50% and never had a first-half lead.
Richmond took its first lead after applying more defensive pressure and causing turnovers against the Wildcats, taller but less athletic in the backcourt. A Gilyard steal led to a Nick Sherod 3 that gave UR a 50-49 edge with 16:13 left.
Offensively, these teams do so many of the same things, and the difference was Davidson did them better. The Spiders were a bit off-balance, Grant Golden on a power move, Tyler Burton on a short jumper. The defense played by the Wildcats moved UR’s prime players just enough to alter shots. herod, the Richmond senior from St. Christopher’s, scored 14 first-half, off-the-bench points (three 3-pointers), allowing UR to stay close despite giving up 47 first-half points.
Jones hitting all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half. UR got past a dreadful defensive start, and every time the Spiders had a chance to gain control, Jones stepped back a foot farther and drilled another 3. He was averaging 12.3 points and scored 20 in the first half.
The Spiders’ rough start has become a common deal, primarily because of defensive laxity. They fell behind 16-2 as Davidson hit seven of its first eight shots. Quickly UR recovered, behind two 3s from Gilyard, who became the program career leader in that category (passing Kendall Anthony), and guarding much harder.
Notes: Spiders 6-5 sophomore Dji Bailey (8 minutes per game, 2.1 ppg) was unavailable after rolling an ankle in a recent practice … Richmond plays at Fordham Tuesday night in a make-up game from last Saturday. The game will start at 8 p.m., and be available on MASN.
