Davidson drops Spiders with late-game 3 from Michael Jones, who hit eight of them, scored 29

Hitting 9 of 14 3-point attempts in the first half gave Davidson a 47-39 lead at the break and presented the Spiders with a defensive conundrum. It wasn’t as if the Wildcats were solely hunting 3s. They shot 67% before halftime. UR made 50% and never had a first-half lead.

Richmond took its first lead after applying more defensive pressure and causing turnovers against the Wildcats, taller but less athletic in the backcourt. A Gilyard steal led to a Nick Sherod 3 that gave UR a 50-49 edge with 16:13 left.

Offensively, these teams do so many of the same things, and the difference was Davidson did them better. The Spiders were a bit off-balance, Grant Golden on a power move, Tyler Burton on a short jumper. The defense played by the Wildcats moved UR’s prime players just enough to alter shots. herod, the Richmond senior from St. Christopher’s, scored 14 first-half, off-the-bench points (three 3-pointers), allowing UR to stay close despite giving up 47 first-half points.

Jones hitting all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half. UR got past a dreadful defensive start, and every time the Spiders had a chance to gain control, Jones stepped back a foot farther and drilled another 3. He was averaging 12.3 points and scored 20 in the first half.