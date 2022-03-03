 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davidson eliminates Richmond 66-62 in A-10 women's tournament

Sophomore guard Grace Townsend (James River High) led the University of Richmond in its A-10 tournament game against Davidson Thursday with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Richmond, seeded No. 8, was eliminated in its opening game of the A-10 women's basketball tournament Thursday by Davidson, seeded No. 9.

At Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del., the Spiders fell 66-62 to the Wildcats, who are coached for the fifth season by Gayle Coats Fulks, a former standout at St. Gertrude’s and Collegiate.

UR (16-14) was led by a pair of sophomores, 5-foot-5 Grace Townsend (16 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists), a James River High grad, and 6-2 Addie Budnik (19 points). The Wildcats' top scorer was 6-3 sophomore Elle Sutphin, who hit 11 of 17 shots on the way to 22 points.

Richmond finished the season with its most wins under third-year coach Aaron Roussell, and the program's most victories since 2014-15.

Davidson (16-13) advances to play top-seeded Dayton (23-4) in Friday's quarterfinals.

