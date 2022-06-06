Davidson honors Dick Cooke, UR Class of 1978, and wife with scholarship

University of Richmond graduate Dick Cooke and his wife, Susan, who attended VCU as an undergraduate and earned a master's degree there, have been honored with a scholarship in their names at Davidson College, where Cooke coached baseball for 28 years.

Cooke graduated from UR in 1978, and is a former Spiders left-handed pitcher whose career as Davidson’s coach closed in May of 2018. Susan Cooke attended VCU for two years and graduated from Wake Forest.

A former Davidson baseball player, Jack Purcell, provided the leadership gift for the scholarship, which has grown to more than $600,000, and is designed to assist baseball student-athletes with financial support.

"Totally caught us off guard," Cooke said Monday. Having his wife included makes the honor particularly special, Cooke added.

"Clearly, it's not just about did I take a pitcher out at the right time, or pinch hit in the right spot. A lot of other stuff goes in to it," he said.

Cooke worked as an assistant coach at Richmond, and became head coach at Belmont Abbey College before being hired at Davidson by Terry Holland, then the school’s athletic director, prior to the 1991 season.

Cooke, a New Jersey native who pitched three years in the Boston Red Sox system, was previously honored in 2014, when Davidson named the home clubhouse for him.

Cooke won 601 games as Davidson’s coach – the highlight coming in 2017, when the Wildcats captured the A-10 title and advanced to a super regional - and now works as an associate director of athletics at the school.

To learn more about the Susan and Dick Cooke Baseball Scholarship, or to contribute to the fund, contact Davidson Director of Athletic Development Brandon McCladdie at brmccladdie@davidson.edu, or 704-894-2657.