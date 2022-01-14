Davidson singes UR with late-game 3 from Michael Jones, who hit eight of them, scored 29

Offensively, these teams do so many of the same things, and the difference was Davidson did them better for much of the night. The Spiders were a bit off-balance, Golden (4-13) on a power move, Burton (2-9) on a short jumper.

Jones hit all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half. UR got past a dreadful defensive start (down 16-2).

"I think we were too lackadaisical on defense," said Gilyard. "I think we did a pretty good job on them in the second half. Giving up 87 points is too many points."

The Spiders’ rough start has become a common deal, primarily because of defensive laxity. Davidson hit seven of its first eight shots. Quickly UR recovered, behind two 3s from Gilyard, who became the program career leader in that category (passing Kendall Anthony), and guarding much harder.

"That stings a little bit," Mooney said of Friday's result. "But a lot of encouraging things. It doesn't feel like it at the moment, but a lot of encouraging things."

Notes: Spiders 6-5 sophomore Dji Bailey (8 minutes per game, 2.1 ppg) was unavailable after rolling an ankle in a recent practice. He could be ready in a few days, according to Mooney … Richmond plays at Fordham Tuesday night in a make-up game from last Saturday. The game will start at 8 p.m., and be available on MASN.