Davidson singes UR with late-game 3 from Michael Jones, who hit eight of them, scored 29

The University of Richmond needed to change the flow Friday night at the Robins Center, and did with defensive pressure that threw off the Wildcats’ timing, caused turnovers, and forced them to go with a smaller lineup while fighting the shot clock. That was the second-half stretch during which the Spiders made their move, taking six-point leads with 13 and 11 minutes left.
They failed to sustain it. Davidson regathered rhythm to win 87-84 on Michael Jones’ eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3.3 seconds left. Spider Jacob Gilyard’s 35-footer was off at the buzzer. Gilyard finished with 28 points (five 3s).
"In a situation like that, he's already made seven. Got to find a way to make him put it on the deck, and we didn't do it," said Gilyard.
Richmond (10-7, 1-3 A-10) missed five straight shots to go from up 79-78 with three minutes left to down 84-79 with 43 seconds remaining. The Spiders tied it behind Tyler Burton’s 3-pointer and Nathan Cayo’s follow. Jones seemed covered when he hit the tie-breaking 3.
"I thought we guarded them well and contested the ball well," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "He made a great shot. Eight for nine from 3 in a college game is out of this world."
Each team reached double-figures in 3s. UR had 12 and Davidson (14-2, 4-0 A-10), a winner of 13 straight games, made 13, shot 54%, and outrebounded Richmond 39-22, with 12 offensive boards. UR committed five turnovers.
Jones, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior averaging 12 points, hit his first seven 3-pointers and scored 20 in the first half, finishing with 29.
This was a great opportunity for the Spiders to take a step forward in A-10 competition and in the NCAA NET rankings, which to a great extent determine at-large invitations to the NCAA tournament. Davidson came in rated No. 38, the highest of A-10 teams, and UR was No. 105, sixth among A-10 teams. Get into the 40s to feel decent about your at-large chances.
Hitting 9 of 14 3-point attempts in the first half gave Davidson a 47-39 lead at the break and presented the Spiders with a defensive conundrum. It wasn’t as if the Wildcats were solely hunting 3s. They shot 67% before halftime. UR made 50% and never had a first-half lead.
"Their offense is tough to guard. They've shown everybody that all year," said Gilyard.
Richmond took its first lead after applying more defensive pressure and causing turnovers against the Wildcats, taller but less athletic in the backcourt. A Gilyard steal led to a Nick Sherod 3 that gave UR a 50-49 edge, with 16:13 left. Sherod made five 3s and scored 20.
Offensively, these teams do so many of the same things, and the difference was Davidson did them better for much of the night. The Spiders were a bit off-balance, Golden (4-13) on a power move, Burton (2-9) on a short jumper.
Jones hit all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half. UR got past a dreadful defensive start (down 16-2).
"I think we were too lackadaisical on defense," said Gilyard. "I think we did a pretty good job on them in the second half. Giving up 87 points is too many points."
The Spiders’ rough start has become a common deal, primarily because of defensive laxity. Davidson hit seven of its first eight shots. Quickly UR recovered, behind two 3s from Gilyard, who became the program career leader in that category (passing Kendall Anthony), and guarding much harder.
"That stings a little bit," Mooney said of Friday's result. "But a lot of encouraging things. It doesn't feel like it at the moment, but a lot of encouraging things."
Notes: Spiders 6-5 sophomore Dji Bailey (8 minutes per game, 2.1 ppg) was unavailable after rolling an ankle in a recent practice. He could be ready in a few days, according to Mooney … Richmond plays at Fordham Tuesday night in a make-up game from last Saturday. The game will start at 8 p.m., and be available on MASN.
