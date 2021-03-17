Decades after he hoped, UR defensive coordinator Justin Wood reached Division I

Wood ended up as a student-athlete at Christopher Newport, a Division III power with Kelchner in charge, and led the Captains in tackles for four consecutive seasons. He was named All-American as a senior, and joined the school’s hall of fame in 2011.

“Really hard-nosed, very intent, yery different than the normal college guy is in his intensity level,” said Kelchner. "He was really driven."

Wood knew he wanted to coach football soon after he started playing it. He worked on Kelchner’s CNU staff, shifted to VMI, and moved to UR as a position coach. With the Spiders, Wood was promoted to defensive coordinator in May of 2020. He succeeded another former CNU defensive coordinator under Kelchner, Adam Braithwaite, who left UR for a job on the Charlotte staff.

“To be where I am right now, it’s a dream come true, and I’ve had a lot of people who have helped me out along the way,” said Wood, who singled out Kelchner. “I’m extremely blessed.”

The Spiders passed on the 2020 fall season, as did almost all FCS teams, because of the pandemic. They are 2-0 in the spring-semester season, with a 21-14 win over visiting William & Mary and last Saturday’s 38-14 victory at Elon. UR allowed 72 rushing yards in each game, and held opponents to seven first downs on 24 third-down opportunities.