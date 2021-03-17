Decades after he hoped, UR defensive coordinator Justin Wood reached Division I

The godfather of University of Richmond defensive coordinators, Matt Kelchner, on Monday recollected a recruiting combine for high-school players a couple of decades ago in Smithfield.
Among those observed and evaluated was a linebacker from Bethel High, Justin Wood, a highly productive tackler. He was strong. He was fast. He was aggressive. He drew recruiters.
Assistants from several schools in Division I leagues wanted to see Wood, then a rising Bethel senior, in person at this Smithfield combine for players from the vaunted 757 area code.
The looks Wood received did not last long, according to Kelchner.
Wood is 5-foot-9, too short for a Division I linebacker, the talent scouts from FBS and FCS programs determined, despite Wood’s prolific play-making as a 224-pounder at Bethel.
“The kid was a football-playing son of a [gun],” said Kelchner, Christopher Newport’s coach 2000-16.
Maybe so, but even Wood acknowledged that in his current job as University of Richmond defensive coordinator and recruiter, he would be quite reluctant to devote extensive resources in the pursuit of a 5-9 linebacker.
“I will always look at him,” said Wood, 36. “But he’d better be making every play on the field.”
Wood ended up as a student-athlete at Christopher Newport, a Division III power with Kelchner in charge, and led the Captains in tackles for four consecutive seasons. He was named All-American as a senior, and joined the school’s hall of fame in 2011.
“Really hard-nosed, very intent, yery different than the normal college guy is in his intensity level,” said Kelchner. "He was really driven."
Wood knew he wanted to coach football soon after he started playing it. He worked on Kelchner’s CNU staff, shifted to VMI, and moved to UR as a position coach. With the Spiders, Wood was promoted to defensive coordinator in May of 2020. He succeeded another former CNU defensive coordinator under Kelchner, Adam Braithwaite, who left UR for a job on the Charlotte staff.
“To be where I am right now, it’s a dream come true, and I’ve had a lot of people who have helped me out along the way,” said Wood, who singled out Kelchner. “I’m extremely blessed.”
The Spiders passed on the 2020 fall season, as did almost all FCS teams, because of the pandemic. They are 2-0 in the spring-semester season, with a 21-14 win over visiting William & Mary and last Saturday’s 38-14 victory at Elon. UR allowed 72 rushing yards in each game, and held opponents to seven first downs on 24 third-down opportunities.
Wood celebrates his players, who he salutes for competing fast and physically. Richmond coach Russ Huesman recognizes that as well as the direction those players are receiving. Of Wood, Huesman said, “He’s done an excellent job. Tremendous football mind. Coaches the guys up the way they should be coached up.
“But obviously, it’s not a one-man show. I think all of our defensive assistants have really brought a lot to the table and given him a lot of help there, too. I think they’re really working well as a group. But Justin’s a bright young coach and he’s got a tremendous future ahead of him.”
