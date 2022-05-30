Decision day is here for Spider Tyler Burton: back to Richmond or go pro?

The University of Richmond’s premier player, 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton, has nearly reached the deadline for removing his name from consideration for the NBA draft, or leaving it in the field of candidates.

Burton, from Uxbridge, Mass., is a two-year UR starter who averaged 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds last season as a junior at Richmond, which won the A-10 championship and upset Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament. Players in the NBA draft pool with eligibility remaining have until June 1 to announce their intentions, per NCAA rules.

“I think he can play in the NBA and ultimately will," said UR coach Chris Mooney.

Mooney said the Spiders are preparing for their season as if Burton will be back, but added "there's certainly a chance of him staying in the draft and being selected, more than likely in the second round."

Burton is projected to be the centerpiece of a Richmond team that added three transfers - 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) – and lost the four-man veteran core from last season’s 24-13 team – 6-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-7 Nathan Cayo and 6-4 Nick Sherod.

Burton has two NCAA seasons of eligibility remaining because of the bonus year associated with the pandemic. On April 6, he made himself eligible for the two-round NBA draft, which will take place June 23. Some mock drafts view Burton as a potential late second-round pick, and many do not include him in projections.

“The second round is so far different than the first round. Even if that’s the best-case scenario, I don’t know if that’s automatically his best choice,” said Mooney. “I want the best for him … I hope he’s the first pick in the NBA draft, that’s what I would hope.”

Second-round selections often move forward without guaranteed money or roster spots. Burton could also turn professional and play in the G League, essentially the NBA’s Triple-A league, or in an international setting.

Burton followed the path taken in April of 2020 by Golden, Blake Francis and Gilyard, who made themselves eligible for that year’s NBA draft with the goal of receiving feedback from scouts and working out for NBA teams. Then, they returned to UR.

That experience, however, was affected by the pandemic and those players had minimal in-person interaction with NBA scouts, coaches and front-office members. Burton, based in Chicago, worked out for several NBA organizations.

That feedback can be very valuable, according to Mooney, in terms of player improvement. Also, declaring for the draft increases name recognition as NBA scouts assess the player in subsequent years.

Mooney has referred to Burton as an “elite rebounder,” and he was named second team All-A-10 last season, during which he had 11 double-doubles. The impact of Burton gradually increased during his three years at UR.

He came off the bench as a freshman. As a sophomore, Burton became the first Spider to win the Chris Daniels Award, which the A-10 annually presents to the league’s most improved player. That year, Burton’s scoring average jumped from 4.6 to 12 points, and he also averaged 7.6 rebounds.