Decisions of four seniors to return swells Spiders hoops roster to 19 players

Players in the University of Richmond basketball program recently began reconvening on campus for workouts following a post-exam break. When all returners are joined by incoming freshmen in mid-June, the Spiders may have to practice in shifts. There are 19 of them.

Eleven returning scholarship players will unite with four scholarship freshmen and four returning walk-ons.

Richmond and other Division I members are allowed to surpass the scholarship limit of 13 if the program has seniors coming back for bonus seasons granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. The Spiders have four of those: guards Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod, and forwards Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo.

"For them to make that decision and to feel that strongly about Richmond and our program is incredible, and I love them for it. I'm really humbled and overwhelmed," said Mooney, whose team finished last season 14-9 (6-5 A-10).

There are no players who have left the program during the offseason via transfer, and each of the four incoming freshmen who signed with UR last fall - 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-7 Aidan Noyes, 6-4 Malcolm Dread and 6-5 Marcus Randolph - intend to honor those commitments and become Spiders, according to Mooney.