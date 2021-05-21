Decisions of four seniors to return swells Spiders hoops roster to 19 players

Players in the University of Richmond basketball program recently began reconvening on campus for workouts following a post-exam break. When all returners are joined by incoming freshmen in mid-June, the Spiders may have to practice in shifts. There are 19 of them.
Eleven returning scholarship players will unite with four scholarship freshmen and four returning walk-ons.
Richmond and other Division I members are allowed to surpass the scholarship limit of 13 if the program has seniors coming back for bonus seasons granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. The Spiders have four of those: guards Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod, and forwards Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo.
"For them to make that decision and to feel that strongly about Richmond and our program is incredible, and I love them for it. I'm really humbled and overwhelmed," said Mooney, whose team finished last season 14-9 (6-5 A-10).
There are no players who have left the program during the offseason via transfer, and each of the four incoming freshmen who signed with UR last fall - 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-7 Aidan Noyes, 6-4 Malcolm Dread and 6-5 Marcus Randolph - intend to honor those commitments and become Spiders, according to Mooney.
The potential playing time for freshmen presumably decreased with the decisions of four seniors to return. Mooney noted that there is a bright side for his first-year players.
“They get to join an experienced team that will have a chance to be very, very good," he said.
UR figures to be projected among the top three in the A-10, with St. Bonaventure the likely favorite. The Bonnies won the conference 2021 regular-season and tournament titles without a senior.
At Richmond, the only player not returning from last season’s team is guard Blake Francis, UR’s top scorer each of the last two years. He chose to begin his professional career.
In Spiders’ on-court workouts, the 6-foot-10 Golden is back in the mix after surgery to address a fractured finger, an injury suffered late last season. Sherod continues to rehab his knee, which was injured in October and prevented him from playing last season, and 6-6 Connor Crabtree also continues to rehab a foot injury which limited him to four games.
