Defending Davidson at 3-point line tops Spiders' agenda in A-10 opener

In the last three halves, University of Richmond opponents made 18 of 38 attempts from 3-point distance. That’s 47.4%, and not the way the Spiders wanted to head into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. A-10 opener at, of all places, Davidson.

No league team has taken more 3s, or hit more of them (9.8 per game), than the Wildcats (5-3, 1-0 A-10). Davidson 6-foot-7 sophomore Hyungjung Lee (17.5 ppg) has made 52% of his 3s (26-50), 6-5 senior Kellan Grady (17.9 ppg) checks in at 36.5% (19-52), and 6-3 senior Carter Collins (14.5 ppg) converted 44.4% (16-36).

Speaking of Lee, who’s from South Korea, Davidson coach Bob McKillop said, “the way he makes those 3s, it’s almost as if [when] he misses, you’re surprised.” Wednesday's game could mark a notable moment for McKillop, who has 599 career wins (367 losses). He would become the 14th active Division I coach with 600 victories.

Richmond (6-2), picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll, began encountering some 3-point issues in an 87-71 loss at West Virginia on Dec. 13, when the Mountaineers made eight of 14. Loyola-Chicago dropped eight of 18 in the second half of UR’s 75-73 win on Dec. 18, and Hofstra converted 10 of 20 in its 76-71 win at UR on Dec. 22.