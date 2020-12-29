Defending Davidson at 3-point line tops Spiders' agenda in A-10 opener

In the last three halves, University of Richmond opponents made 18 of 38 attempts from 3-point distance. That’s 47.4%, and not the way the Spiders wanted to head into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. A-10 opener at, of all places, Davidson.
No league team has taken more 3s, or hit more of them (9.8 per game), than the Wildcats (5-3, 1-0 A-10). Davidson 6-foot-7 sophomore Hyungjung Lee (17.5 ppg) has made 52% of his 3s (26-50), 6-5 senior Kellan Grady (17.9 ppg) checks in at 36.5% (19-52), and 6-3 senior Carter Collins (14.5 ppg) converted 44.4% (16-36).
Speaking of Lee, who’s from South Korea, Davidson coach Bob McKillop said, “the way he makes those 3s, it’s almost as if [when] he misses, you’re surprised.” Wednesday's game could mark a notable moment for McKillop, who has 599 career wins (367 losses). He would become the 14th active Division I coach with 600 victories.
Richmond (6-2), picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll, began encountering some 3-point issues in an 87-71 loss at West Virginia on Dec. 13, when the Mountaineers made eight of 14. Loyola-Chicago dropped eight of 18 in the second half of UR’s 75-73 win on Dec. 18, and Hofstra converted 10 of 20 in its 76-71 win at UR on Dec. 22.
To successfully defend the 3-point line, “It takes everybody,” said Spiders coach Chris Mooney. “It takes the big guy, because he’s the one [helping]. It takes the guards to fight. It takes the next guy to both plug a gap and return to his guy if he’s a shooter.
“So it takes a little bit of everybody and probably that much more effort to be more effective.”
Davidson, which won its A-10 opener 67-58 at Rhode Island on Dec. 18, was projected in the 14-team league’s preseason poll to finish seventh, an indication of the conference’s top-half strength, according to Mooney. He noted that Davidson and VCU, two A-10 programs that are typically very successful, and Rhode Island, with two transfers from Maryland and two other high-major transfers, were not among the top five.
Davidson lost to Texas 78-76, and to Providence 63-62. Last time out, on Dec. 22, the Wildcats beat visiting Vanderbilt 85-65. Richmond won at Vanderbilt 78-67. Against the Commodores, Davidson's three standout guards - Lee, Grady, Collins - combined to hit nine of 17 3-point attempts, and scored 64.
“We’re getting better. We’re a team. We’re very united,” said McKillop, Davidson’s coach since 1989. “I think putting back-to-back games together has been elusive for our program in the last couple of years. Sometimes we become almost celebratory after a play, or celebratory after a victory.”
The six-man all-conference preseason team included five guards, and among them were UR senior Jacob Gilyard (12 ppg, 6 apg, 4.3 spg), and Grady, who was named postseason first or second team All-A-10 in all three of his previous years.
“Kellan has taken it upon his shoulders to impact the game in more ways than just scoring,” said McKillop. “Whether it’s handling the ball, whether it’s being a defender, a rebounder, whatever role he can play to help this team win and make sure his senior year is a cherished memory for him and for his teammates, and for his fellow seniors.”
In addition to Davidson’s shooting, the Spiders have rebounding concerns. The Wildcats' rebounding margin is plus-6.7. UR’s rebounding margin: minus-4.5.
NOTES: UR beat Davidson twice last season and has won six of the last eight meetings ... The game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
