Defensive linemen Kobie Turner, Darius Reynolds help Spiders handle Elon again

UR coach Russ Huesman suggested neither injury was serious. Apart from those two situations, the Spiders' day was sullied only by a pair of Elon fake punts that led to a touchdown and field goal. Elon made good with a fake on fourth-and-six in the first quarter, and again on fourth-and-17 from its 17 in the fourth quarter.

"On the last one, I'm an idiot," said Huesman. He considered playing his "safe" punt-return defense, then changed his mind, thinking the Phoenix would not fake it on fourth-and-17 from their 17, down 31-14.

When the Phoenix ran, Turner and Reynolds got in the way. When Elon passed, Turner and Reynolds heated up redshirt freshman Justin Allen, Elon’s third quarterback who’s playing because of injuries. The Phoenix failed to convert any of their six third-down opportunities in the first half, after which Richmond led 24-7.

"Those two guys are playing really well at a high level," Huesman said of Turner and Reynolds. "We're playing the run game really well with our front four, and we're rushing the passer when it's time to rush the passer."

Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 for 251 yards (two TDs, no INTS), and ran six times for 48 yards.