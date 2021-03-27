Defensive linemen Kobie Turner, Darius Reynolds help Spiders handle Elon again

Sacks, hurries, tackles, and various other forms of chaos creation came from the left side of the University of Richmond’s defensive line Saturday against Elon. Tackle Kobie Turner and end Darius Reynolds began disrupting the Phoenix early and sustained their weighty influence throughout the Spiders’ 31-17 win at Robins Stadium.
Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) won 38-14 at Elon (1-5, 0-4 CAA) two weeks ago by controlling the clock, running 80 plays to 42 by the Phoenix. In Saturday’s rematch, the Spiders' defense again starred, with linebacker Tristan Wheeler collecting 14 tackles (a few on special teams). Richmond hasn’t given up more than 17 points in any of its spring-season games, and Turner and Reynolds, veterans and multiple-year starters, played major roles.
"I love playing football with Kobie Turner," said Reynolds, who shares a suite with Turner. "We talk football all the time. I haven't come across anyone who loves football as much as Kobie does. I think it shows in practice. It shows on the field ... I feel extremely confident when he's on my side."
Turner finished with a sack among two-and-a-half tackles for losses (five tackles overall), and Reynolds had a pair of sacks among four tackles. UR made 11 tackles for losses (four sacks), and outgained Elon 450-243.
The Spiders’ offensive line established command right away. Richmond rushed for 147 first-half yards, to Elon’s 15. A right ankle injury was suffered in the third quarter by UR’s top running back, Aaron Dykes (70 yards on 11 carries). A left leg injury caused top receiver Leroy Henley to hobble off in the fourth quarter.
UR coach Russ Huesman suggested neither injury was serious. Apart from those two situations, the Spiders' day was sullied only by a pair of Elon fake punts that led to a touchdown and field goal. Elon made good with a fake on fourth-and-six in the first quarter, and again on fourth-and-17 from its 17 in the fourth quarter.
"On the last one, I'm an idiot," said Huesman. He considered playing his "safe" punt-return defense, then changed his mind, thinking the Phoenix would not fake it on fourth-and-17 from their 17, down 31-14.
When the Phoenix ran, Turner and Reynolds got in the way. When Elon passed, Turner and Reynolds heated up redshirt freshman Justin Allen, Elon’s third quarterback who’s playing because of injuries. The Phoenix failed to convert any of their six third-down opportunities in the first half, after which Richmond led 24-7.
"Those two guys are playing really well at a high level," Huesman said of Turner and Reynolds. "We're playing the run game really well with our front four, and we're rushing the passer when it's time to rush the passer."
Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 for 251 yards (two TDs, no INTS), and ran six times for 48 yards.
A third-quarter hurry by Reynolds, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior, led to an interception by sophomore Tyrek Funderburk, his second of the spring. A first-quarter sack by Turner, a 6-3, 285-pound junior, was one of the plays that kept Elon without a third-down conversion before halftime.
"We're a very competitive group. We love being in tough situations," said Reynolds. "We take everything head-on."
The first fake punt helped get Elon to the end zone in the first half, two facemask flags on UR (one on Turner, during a sack) moved the Phoenix into position for their second-half TD, and they added a fourth-quarter field goal after successfully executing the second fake punt.
The Spiders went up 14-0 after two possessions, on big plays. Mancuco passed to Dykes for a 38-yard score before Savon Smith rushed 44 yards for a TD.
Mancuso’s passing and running moved UR into position for 5-yard TD run from Dykes midway through the second quarter and Jake Larson‘s 37-yard field goal increased the Spiders’ lead to 24-7 at the break.
NEXT: The Spiders, ranked No. 21 in FCS, host top-ranked James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) Saturday at noon. Elon visits William & Mary (1-2, 1-2 CAA) Saturday at 4 p.m.
