Defensive mentality shifted with Spider Isaiah Wilson from football to hoops

One broken finger hurts the University of Richmond’s basketball program. Grant Golden, the 6-foot-10 senior and four-year starter, has been out with a fractured middle digit on his left hand. Another broken finger helped the Spiders program.
Isaiah Wilson was a high-school freshman cornerback at Pittsburgh’s North Catholic High. His plan was to play college football. Wilson broke his finger during that freshman season. The finger injury began his drift from football to basketball, Wilson said.
He never returned to football. Wilson, a linebacker in youth-league competition, retained a defensive mentality as he became a well-regarded basketball prospect. Spiders coach Chris Mooney said that the 6-foot Wilson, a freshman, could become an “elite” college defender.
“Defense is always something I took pride in. Even in like fifth-grade AAU tournaments [family members] would always scream at me, ‘Get to full-court! Go pick up!’ It’s always been something that’s been part of me,” Wilson said. “My culture, my family, they love defense. It’s like I could score 15 points and it was, ‘You didn’t really pick anybody up. You didn’t turn your man that many times.’”
Wilson made his first college start last Wednesday, when Richmond eliminated Toledo 76-66 in the NIT’s first round, because senior Blake Francis was unavailable with a hip injury. Toledo was averaging 81 points. The Spiders (14-8) meet Mississippi State (16-14) Thursday in the quarterfinals. Wilson’s edge as part of a pressuring defensive strategy may be UR’s best chance against an opponent with a major height advantage.
The Bulldogs start three players 6-9 or taller, but the young team averages 15 turnovers, and that number increased in its last two games. MSU lost to Alabama 85-48 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, committing 18 turnovers. Alabama scored 30 points off of those turnovers. In the first round of the NIT, Mississippi State bounced Saint Louis 74-68. The Bulldogs committed 18 turnovers, and SLU scored 16 points off of them.
Mississippi State, susceptible to defensive pressure all season, Thursday will deal with 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, who leads the nation in steals (3.6 spg) and Wilson out front.
“It’s just like a pride thing. You’ve got to want to play defense. That’s something I take pride in and really embrace and want to do,” Wilson said. “I want to get up in you and make you feel uncomfortable. Nobody likes having someone underneath them all the time. I know it would make me uncomfortable.”
When Mooney sent Wilson into November and December games, the results were unpredictable. Recently, Wilson has offered greater reliability, particularly as a defender.
“At the beginning of the year, I was just trying to get my feet wet, trying to feel out things, like what I could do and what I could not do at the college level in games,” he said. “It took a lot of adjusting to. Once I found my confidence level, it became much easier to play out there. In games now, it’s almost like second nature.”
NOTE: The Richmond-Mississippi State game will start Thursday at 6 p.m., and be available on ESPN2 ... The quarterfinal will be played the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, Texas, where UR defeated Toledo last Wednesday.
The Spiders-Bulldogs winner advances to play Western Kentucky or Louisiana Tech in Saturday's 3 p.m. semifinal on ESPN. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at noon on ESPN. All NIT games are being held in the Dallas area.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor