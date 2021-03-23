Defensive mentality shifted with Spider Isaiah Wilson from football to hoops

The Bulldogs start three players 6-9 or taller, but the young team averages 15 turnovers, and that number increased in its last two games. MSU lost to Alabama 85-48 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, committing 18 turnovers. Alabama scored 30 points off of those turnovers. In the first round of the NIT, Mississippi State bounced Saint Louis 74-68. The Bulldogs committed 18 turnovers, and SLU scored 16 points off of them.

Mississippi State, susceptible to defensive pressure all season, Thursday will deal with 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, who leads the nation in steals (3.6 spg) and Wilson out front.

“It’s just like a pride thing. You’ve got to want to play defense. That’s something I take pride in and really embrace and want to do,” Wilson said. “I want to get up in you and make you feel uncomfortable. Nobody likes having someone underneath them all the time. I know it would make me uncomfortable.”

When Mooney sent Wilson into November and December games, the results were unpredictable. Recently, Wilson has offered greater reliability, particularly as a defender.