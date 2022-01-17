Dense, road-heavy stretch starts for Spiders, who hope depth sees them through

A dense, demanding schedule stretch starts for the University of Richmond Tuesday night at Fordham, and the Spiders hope improved depth helps them navigate what could be considered their most challenging A-10 segment of the season.
The trip to Fordham starts a 15-day block during which UR (10-7, 1-3 A-10) plays five games, four of them on the road. This isn’t how Richmond’s schedule originally was set. When Fordham was unable to host the Spiders on Jan. 8 because of COVID issues among the Rams, the game was rescheduled for Tuesday night.
Following the make-up game, UR plays at La Salle Saturday, at Rhode Island on Jan. 25, meets VCU at the Robins Center on Jan. 29, and then travels to Duquesne on Feb. 1.
When the Spiders went 14-9 last season, coach Chris Mooney used each of four starters more than 30 minutes per game. Forward Grant Golden, who averaged 27 minutes, was the exception.
This season, two Richmond starters average more than 30 minutes (guard Jacob Gilyard and forward Tyler Burton), with reserves Nick Sherod, Matt Grace, Connor Crabtree, Andre Gustavson and Dji Bailey becoming more prominent members of Mooney’s rotation.
“That is a strong suit of our team, and it’s something that we need to utilize even better,” the coach said of his bench contributors. “It’s hard. There’s only a certain amount of minutes in a game. But I think if we got to a point where we played a couple or three games in six days … I do think our depth could really play a big part in that.”
Mooney said the number of Spiders he feels comfortable playing could lead to Richmond applying more full-court defensive pressure, which has periodically energized UR this season.
“Against some teams, we feel it’s helpful in different ways, whether that’s creating turnovers or … maybe not letting them run quite as much of their offense. Maybe they start their offense with 18 seconds rather than 24 seconds, ” he said. “I think we have some length and athleticism, and obviously a little bit of a knack.”
Gilyard, a fifth-year player, leads the nation in steals (3.5 spg) and is the NCAA career leader in the category (417).
The Spiders come off Friday night’s 87-84 loss to visiting Davidson, which led 16-2 during another UR home game in which it started poorly.
“We just can’t come out flat every damn game,” said Gilyard.
In previous games at the Robins Center, Richmond trailed North Carolina Central 33-19 in a 70-60 win, Hofstra 18-6 in an 81-68 win, and Toledo 16-2 in a 72-69 win.
“We’re not defending as well in those first four minutes, and those often have been our worst four minutes,” said Mooney. “We need to defend better and guard better to start the game ... Maybe a little bit of focus, and even more emphasis.”
Under first-year coach Kyle Neptune, a former Villanova assistant, Fordham (9-6, 2-1 A-10) is 5-1 at home. The Rams’ leading scorer through 14 games, guard Antonio Daye (17 ppg, transfer from Florida International) left school on Jan. 13 for personal reasons. Guard Darius Quisenberry (transfer from Youngstown State), leads Fordham with a 16-point average, and 6-9 graduate student Chuba Ohams averages 14 points and 11.4 rebounds).
Former George Mason coach Dave Paulsen is Fordham’s special assistant to the head coach.
Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game will be televised by MASN.
