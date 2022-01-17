Dense, road-heavy stretch starts for Spiders, who hope depth sees them through

A dense, demanding schedule stretch starts for the University of Richmond Tuesday night at Fordham, and the Spiders hope improved depth helps them navigate what could be considered their most challenging A-10 segment of the season.

The trip to Fordham starts a 15-day block during which UR (10-7, 1-3 A-10) plays five games, four of them on the road. This isn’t how Richmond’s schedule originally was set. When Fordham was unable to host the Spiders on Jan. 8 because of COVID issues among the Rams, the game was rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Following the make-up game, UR plays at La Salle Saturday, at Rhode Island on Jan. 25, meets VCU at the Robins Center on Jan. 29, and then travels to Duquesne on Feb. 1.

When the Spiders went 14-9 last season, coach Chris Mooney used each of four starters more than 30 minutes per game. Forward Grant Golden, who averaged 27 minutes, was the exception.

This season, two Richmond starters average more than 30 minutes (guard Jacob Gilyard and forward Tyler Burton), with reserves Nick Sherod, Matt Grace, Connor Crabtree, Andre Gustavson and Dji Bailey becoming more prominent members of Mooney’s rotation.