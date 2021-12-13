Despite leading doubled-life, Grant Golden reaches top five on UR's career scoring list

“But right now, it’s all about winning. That’s it.”

Golden’s scoring this season (15.5 ppg) has been spiced by 13 3-point goals (29 attempts) for the 6-4 Spiders, who have won three straight. He totaled 14 3-point goals (37 attempts) in two previous seasons (five in 2019-20 and nine last season).

“It’s something I worked on in the summer,” said Golden. “I felt like I’ve always been able to shoot the ball. It’s just been a lack-of-confidence thing. Honestly, I think the majority of it is just taking them when they’re there.”

Mooney, who’s in his 17th year, said, “We’ve never really discussed I don’t think with any of our players about a green light, or a red light. I think for the most part, the guys, they know the shooters they are and shoot the ones that they’re comfortable shooting. Some guys are very confident, maybe they take a few shots that are harder, but I think there’s a certain rhythm that we play with.”

Golden took 3s on a fairly regular basis early in his career. The ability to hit from that distance as a 6-10 player grew in part from Golden’s constant one-on-one games over the years against his younger brother, Bryce, a 6-9 senior starter at Butler averaging 8 points and 4 rebounds.