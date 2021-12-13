Despite leading doubled-life, Grant Golden reaches top five on UR's career scoring list

Grant Golden received a pass in the low post against Toledo Saturday night at the Robins Center and a second defender rapidly approached to double-team him.
Golden threw the ball over two sets of hands to an open teammate.
The University of Richmond offense has grown accustomed to making adjustments in response to this defensive strategy. After UR struggled against the Rockets early and rallied from 19 points behind with 18:45 left to win 72-69, Spiders coach Chris Mooney said, “they double-teamed [Golden], and that gave us more problems than it usually does.”
This is the double-life lived for a few seasons by Golden, a 6-foot-10 sixth-year player. The attention he receives enhances appreciation of where Golden stands on UR’s career scoring list: fifth.
Johnny Newman (2,383 in 122 games), Kevin Anderson (2,165 in 139 games), Michael Perry (2,145 in 108 games) and Kendall Anthony (1,909 in 134 games) are ahead of Golden (1,894 points in 134 games).
“When I leave here eventually - I don’t think they will give me a seventh year – it’s something I’ll look back on and obviously be very proud of,” said Golden, who redshirted as a true freshman after nine games for medical reasons (heart irregularity) and took advantage of the NCAA pandemic policy that allowed all winter-sports athletes from last year to return for a “bonus” season.
“But right now, it’s all about winning. That’s it.”
Golden’s scoring this season (15.5 ppg) has been spiced by 13 3-point goals (29 attempts) for the 6-4 Spiders, who have won three straight. He totaled 14 3-point goals (37 attempts) in two previous seasons (five in 2019-20 and nine last season).
“It’s something I worked on in the summer,” said Golden. “I felt like I’ve always been able to shoot the ball. It’s just been a lack-of-confidence thing. Honestly, I think the majority of it is just taking them when they’re there.”
Mooney, who’s in his 17th year, said, “We’ve never really discussed I don’t think with any of our players about a green light, or a red light. I think for the most part, the guys, they know the shooters they are and shoot the ones that they’re comfortable shooting. Some guys are very confident, maybe they take a few shots that are harder, but I think there’s a certain rhythm that we play with.”
Golden took 3s on a fairly regular basis early in his career. The ability to hit from that distance as a 6-10 player grew in part from Golden’s constant one-on-one games over the years against his younger brother, Bryce, a 6-9 senior starter at Butler averaging 8 points and 4 rebounds.
"Playing over the rim is where he's comfortable and he's able to do that with the physical abilities he has," Grant Golden said. "That's sort of the focal point of his game. With me, I wasn't blessed with those same abilities and gifts athletically. I had to figure out other ways to score and other ways I could impact the game."
Golden also ranks among the top six on Richmond's career assists lists.
Increased appreciation of Golden’s scoring as a Spider who regularly draws double-teams leads to amplified appreciation of what Newman was able to accomplish in scoring 2,383 points, without a 3-point line (came into NCAA basketball the season after Newman left UR). As a 6-7 driver/shooter 1983-86, Newman averaged 12.2 points as a freshman, 21.9 as a sophomore, 21.3 as a junior and 21.9 as a senior.
“Johnny was a very accurate and efficient shooter. Rarely missed in practice, to be honest with you,” said Greg Beckwith, Richmond’s starting point guard through Newman’s last three seasons as a Spider. “He really studied and worked on his craft every single day. He’d shoot [after practice], he’d shoot late at night. He really had a goal of getting to the NBA and he thought if he could shoot the ball well, he’d have a good chance, and he did that.”
Newman spent 16 seasons as an NBA player.
Newman scored from everywhere, but was most potent from the corners and wings, Beckwith recalled Monday. Beckwith said the Spiders on Newman’s teams would marvel at how quietly Newman’s bank shots came off the glass, faint evidence of his soft touch.
Next: The Spiders meet N.C. State (7-3) in Charlotte Friday at 6:30 p.m., in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.
