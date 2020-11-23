Detroit Mercy out as Richmond's opening opponent

Detroit Mercy will not be Richmond’s season-opening opponent Wednesday night in the Bluegrass Showcase at Kentucky. The Titans announced Monday night that they have withdrawn from the four-team event because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program.

According to the school, a member of the support staff tested positive. No players or coaches tested positive, though members of the team are in isolation due to contact tracing.

Earlier Monday, Kentucky coach John Calipari addressed the possibility of all three teams not being cleared for competition, saying, “You know, this thing is … We don’t control it. It controls us, this virus.”

Richmond will open against Morehead State on Friday at 6 p.m. (Richmond Spiders YouTube page), and then face No. 10 Kentucky Sunday at 1 (ESPN). UR’s travel party is scheduled to leave Richmond on Tuesday on a flight.

Division I teams recently ramped up testing to three times a week in preparation for the season, per NCAA guidelines. According to Bluegrass Showcase organizers, games not played at Kentucky may be made up later in the season. Detroit Mercy was also scheduled to play Kentucky and Morehead State.